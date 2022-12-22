Kinetic art to move
The art sculptures in the Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade have been installed for three years. Next April, changes will take place with three current kinetic sculptures will move and three new ones will be introduced to the Carroll Creek exhibit. Also, Frederick Health Village will host on its 90-acre Monocacy Boulevard campus the sculptures that will be removed from the promenade.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Some of Frederick's most visible artwork will find a new home in the spring.

Three kinetic art sculptures along Carroll Creek in downtown Frederick will be replaced in April with three new sculptures, the Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade announced in a press release Wednesday.

Thank you for reading!

