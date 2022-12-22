Some of Frederick's most visible artwork will find a new home in the spring.
Three kinetic art sculptures along Carroll Creek in downtown Frederick will be replaced in April with three new sculptures, the Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade announced in a press release Wednesday.
The new sculptures have been designed and are being fabricated, according to the release.
The three current sculptures will be moved to the 90-acre campus of Frederick Health Village off Monocacy Boulevard on the north side of the city in April.
Sponsors and owners have committed to creating and financing five new kinetic sculptures that will be added to the exhibit in 2024 and 2025.
