10-year-old Vesper Howlett watched, her 8-year-old brother Felix beside her, as her tiny robot came to life Friday at the Brunswick Branch Library.
The bot, with a body consisting of a pink plastic cup and three markers for legs, left a trail of colored marks on a sheet of paper as it vibrated across the desk.
The three googly-eyes on her robot wiggled wildly as a stick of glue spun around, attached to a motor on top of the cup. The entire creation was powered by a single AA battery.
On Friday morning the library hosted a combination art and STEM event that allowed children in grades 3–7 to create their very own “art bot.” The event was the first in a series of events for “tweens” at the library.
Librarian Robin Willis led boys and girls in assembling plastic cups, markers, motors, tape, and batteries into robots that would move around the table and scribble colors.
The library has offered plenty of programs for preschoolers and young elementary age children, but requests were coming in asking for activities for older kids, Willis said.
Among those looking for more offerings for older children was Howlett, a frequent patron of the library.
Howlett said her best friend moved away right before the pandemic, and she saw the event as a good opportunity to meet other children interested in art, Howlett said.
Jerusha Fondak, 11, came to the event with her mom, Jennifer Mullan, who works at the library.
Jerusha, who learned of the program from her mother, said the event sounded cool and decided to attend and make an “art bot” with her mom. She chose to use some of her favorite colors, such as pastel yellow and pastel pink. Her favorite part of her wriggling robot was that one of the googly-eyes didn’t work, just sitting at the bottom.
Near the end of the event, 15-year-old Ramaira Hicks asked her 8-year-old brother Steven Hicks to fix her art bot, which she couldn't get to work. Steven was really excited to come to the event because of his passion for building and fixing things, he said.
Roarke Wilson, also 8, said he likes to take things apart and figure out how they work. The coolest thing he’s taken apart was a remote-controlled car, he said.
His favorite thing about his bot was that he could easily turn it on and off since the design is a simple circuit.
The circuit was a favorite of Gillian Capps, who was extremely excited by the creative challenge. Her little brother had wanted to come and make his own, but he was too young to participate, she said.
“I’m making this for both of us,” Gillian said.
