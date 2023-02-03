Frederick County flag

The current Frederick County flag

 Image from Frederick County government website

After comments from community members urging artistic compensation, the winner of the Frederick County flag redesign contest will receive a $1,275 cash prize and a full-size flag with their design, according to a press release from the county on Friday.

"We heard from many people who stressed the need to compensate artists for their work,” Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said in a statement. "Frederick County values the arts, and we want to encourage talented artists of all ages to participate in the contest to redesign our flag.”

Tags

(1) comment

public-redux
public-redux

1275 instead of 2750? Fugeddaboutit.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription