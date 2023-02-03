After comments from community members urging artistic compensation, the winner of the Frederick County flag redesign contest will receive a $1,275 cash prize and a full-size flag with their design, according to a press release from the county on Friday.
"We heard from many people who stressed the need to compensate artists for their work,” Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said in a statement. "Frederick County values the arts, and we want to encourage talented artists of all ages to participate in the contest to redesign our flag.”
The county announced the contest on Tuesday as part of its 275th anniversary celebration.
The county will accept submissions until March 31.
A selection committee of county employees and community members will score the designs based on simplicity, color scheme and message/narrative.
The three highest-scoring submissions will advance to the second round in April. Members of the public will vote on which of the final three designs they believe should be the county’s next flag.
Voting will close on June 10, the county’s 275th anniversary. The county will announce the winning design that day.
(1) comment
1275 instead of 2750? Fugeddaboutit.
