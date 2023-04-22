Connecting each of Loring Boglioli's vibrant, mosaic-like designs of felt and fabric are pieces of the recycled material that made up her previous project.
Boglioli calls it the "DNA" of her hand-stitched décor, and she can trace the lineage of each piece with ease.
As she stood in her ornate and warmly lit booth at this year's Fiber Fest at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, which occurred on Saturday, Boglioli pointed to a bolt of a men's top coat that formed the background of one project.
She then crossed the booth to show another swath of the coat, its relative. Both projects have a level of depth and geometry that give the feel of an inviting window, offering a glimpse into a symmetrical world of color and felt.
"I use a lot of recycled textiles, and my work will change based on my on my resources," Boglioli said. "That's my biggest inspiration. Everything feeds into everything else."
This is the Baltimore-based artist's second year at Fiber Fest, and it provides a great boon for her business, Frugal Fiber, which she started after retiring from her career in culinary education a few years ago.
"I call it a passion business," Boglioli said. "I only do about three shows a year, including this one."
Boglioli said she gets joy both from her creative process and the looks of satisfied customers.
"There's not one stage of this that doesn't make me happy," Boglioli said. "And people buy my work and it makes them happy. It's a 360 degree experience."
Boglioli was one of roughly 80 vendors who occupied the outbuildings of the fairgrounds for Fiber Fest on Saturday, which is run by The Frederick News-Post events staff.
The craft show has been around since 2016 and offers community for fiber enthusiasts, whether they be knitters, crocheters or other fiber-based artists, said organizer Dawn Dayhoff.
Along with the benefits to small businesses, Dayhoff said a raffle at this year's Fiber Fest raised $685 for the Mental Health Association of Frederick County.
On Saturday morning, a long procession of attendees meandered around each of the booths, often adorned with hand-crafted sweaters and shawls of their own design.
Terri Haynes, owner of the Fort Washington-based Haynes House Yarns, a family-run yarn business, was able to spot projects created with colorful yarns that she sold to a customer at a previous Fiber Fest.
She revels in the ability to catch up with her customers and see what creative designs they made with her yarn and hear about their experiences crafting them.
"Earlier I had a customer come in and tell me that her mother's hospitalized, and she and her mom both knit. And she's like, 'I'm knitting your yarn while I'm sitting with her,'" Haynes said.
"To know that I could give the both of them that little bit of comfort while they're both there, that's amazing."
Haynes herself doubled down on her commitment to yarn and knitting when her sister was diagnosed with cancer. As she took care of her sister, Haynes said, she determined that she was taking her fiber-based talent for granted.
"Helping take care of her made me realize that no, I need to do this," Haynes said. "So I started the business in 2019, I quit my job and started this the next week. And I've been going ever since."
Accompanying Haynes at her booth by the building's main entrance was her husband, Abrian Haynes, her son, Emmanuel Haynes, and her daughter, Jazmyne Haynes, who was operating her own booth, selling moisturizers to heal the dry hands of knitters.
Haynes and her husband have complimentary fiber skills. Haynes taught him how to knit, while her husband taught her how to crochet.
Their expertise mirrored those of Fiber Fest's participants: each with a varied background bonded by the art of creativity.
Immediately outside of the building and the Haynes' booth were Marsha Edwards from Silver Spring and Kim Peltzer from Frederick.
Strangers before Saturday's event, the two sat and chatted about what knitting meant to them like old friends.
Edwards has attended Fiber Fest since 2016 and has been knitting for decades. She jokes that the primary use of the yarn she buys is for home insulation, because she has an entire wall covered with warm, plush yarn in her house.
"My method of attack is to shop randomly and purchase willy nilly in hopes that one day I figure out what to do with it," Edwards said. She likes to knit shawls, sweaters and socks.
Peltzer, meanwhile, shops with intent. She's newer to knitting, having started about seven years ago, and prefers to plot out her projects.
"I made a deal with myself that when I started [knitting], I would only buy yarn if I had projects," Peltzer said.
To both of them, knitting is the perfect activity to maximize their time when doing otherwise mundane things, like watching television.
"If you're just watching TV, at the end of the night or the week or the month, you just have TV shows you watched. But if you can knit while you're watching, then you end up with something," Edwards said.
Fiber Fest will be back at the fairgrounds in October of this year.
Edwards will be there, searching for more home insulation, and Peltzer will be scouting out yarn for her next project.
Haynes, meanwhile, will be looking to catch up with customers and see what colorful transitions her yarn makes the next time around.
When asked what brings Haynes back to Fiber Fest each year, Haynes provided a succinct answer.
"The people," Haynes said. "Come on. You can't beat the people."
