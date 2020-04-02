An art exhibit and speaker scheduled for later this month to honor renowned Frederick fashion designer Claire McCardell have been canceled, the Frederick Arts Club announced in a press release Thursday.
The “Inspired by Claire” events were originally scheduled for April 19 at Heritage Frederick. The release said organizers will reschedule the exhibit and speaker for a later date.
