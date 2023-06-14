Frederick the Crossroads of Maryland

“Frederick the Crossroads of Maryland,” the winner of the Frederick County flag contest

 Image from Frederick County government website

A new Frederick County flag, titled "Frederick, the Crossroads of Maryland," has been selected from a communitywide flag redesigning contest.

The winning flag, which was designed by county resident Marc DeOcampo, was announced Wednesday afternoon on Flag Day.

The same Marc DeOcampo that is also a City of Frederick employee that makes over 100k a year? Interesting.

