A new Frederick County flag, titled "Frederick, the Crossroads of Maryland," has been selected from a communitywide flag redesigning contest.
The winning flag, which was designed by county resident Marc DeOcampo, was announced Wednesday afternoon on Flag Day.
The design shows red, yellow, black and white shapes that intersect to form a crossroad design.
"Frederick County, rich history, bright future. Where the east opens to the west and north connects with the south," the design narrative stated. "Frederick County, for 275 years serving as a crossroads at the center of Maryland, 1748-2023."
DeOcampo will receive a cash prize of $1,275 and a full-size flag with the design.
The contest was announced as part of the county's 275th anniversary celebration.
The County Flag Contest Selection Committee selected three finalists from 137 submissions by considering simplicity, color scheme and narrative.
People who work or live in Frederick County could vote on one of the finalists or the existing county flag design. Voting ended the night of June 10, the county's anniversary.
The winning design won 35% of more than 3,000 votes.
"I never imagined spending an enjoyable afternoon designing flags with my teenage son would turn into a meaningful reflection of Frederick County as the crossroads of Maryland," DeOcampo said in a press release.
In the coming months, county facilities will begin to fly the new flag, according to a press release from county spokesperson Vivian Laxton.
The original county flag was designed by local artist James Pearl, who won a contest by the Frederick County Bicentennial Committee in 1976. The flag shows Francis Scott Key pointing at an outline of the county with a background of nine horizontal stripes alternating between red and white.
(1) comment
The same Marc DeOcampo that is also a City of Frederick employee that makes over 100k a year? Interesting.
