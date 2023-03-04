sculpture brainstorm
Rodney Carroll, an abstract sculpture artist, shares some of his previous work on Saturday during a brainstorming session for a new sculpture that is planned for the intersection of North Market and 7th streets.  

 By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com

Frederick residents shared their memories from growing up in the city on Saturday, aiming to brainstorm the inspiration for a sculpture that will be placed near the fountain at the intersection of North Market and 7th Streets.

The Downtown Frederick Partnership has been trying to get that area renovated for a long time, said its executive director, Kara Norman. The project has been dubbed the Seventh Street Fountain Park Project. 

