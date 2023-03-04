Frederick residents shared their memories from growing up in the city on Saturday, aiming to brainstorm the inspiration for a sculpture that will be placed near the fountain at the intersection of North Market and 7th Streets.
The Downtown Frederick Partnership has been trying to get that area renovated for a long time, said its executive director, Kara Norman. The project has been dubbed the Seventh Street Fountain Park Project.
With some grant money and help from the Ausherman Family Foundation, the partnership is hoping to renovate the fountain. More grant money will hopefully go toward funding a sculpture there. The deadline to apply for that money is April, Norman said.
Rodney Carroll, an abstract sculptural artist, will construct the sculpture. Part of the process on Saturday was to get community input on what the sculpture should represent for Frederick.
The brainstorming was co-organized by the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society. Many people in attendance grew up in Frederick’s historically Black neighborhood, mostly concentrated on All Saints Street. The stories they told, as well as the stories of others, will be used to guide the direction Carroll takes with his sculpture.
By the end of the hour and a half of brainstorming Saturday at the Mountain City Elks Lodge on West All Saints Street, Carroll said the thing that stood out to him was the community people described and the history of the Laboring Sons Memorial Park.
The park, found between East 5th and East 6th Streets, used to be a cemetery where Black people were buried. It was later paved over with a basketball court.
A memorial was erected in 2003 to honor the people that were buried there.
To Alderman Kelly Russell, that area represents mistakes followed by growth in Frederick.
“I think what I would like to see the sculpture sort of represent is how far we've come, but we still have work to do,” she said.
Barbara Thompson shared a story about her late husband from when he was 10. He was carrying a 20-pound sack of potatoes, she said, when he stopped and sat at a bench on Baker Park to catch his breath. At the time, Baker Park was segregated, she said.
A police officer told him to get off the bench and leave, she said.
“I often talk about the trauma that people of color experience,” she said. “That's something he never forgot, because he got up off of that bench, carrying that 20-pound bag of potatoes, wondering what just happened.”
Wendell Poindexter, an art professor at Frederick Community College, said he grew up across the street from the Mountain City Elks Lodge. His 90-year-old mother still lives in the same house she was born in, he said.
He remembered playing in other people’s yards with his brothers and friends. Everyone knew each other, and if they were misbehaving, their mothers would find out. He never realized how tight-knit the community was until a white friend of his pointed it out, he said.
“It's just so social,” Poindexter’s friend told him. “People are out on their porches, talking across the rails, you got the Elks Club here, and people are partying over there. He said it's just really a nice vibe over here, and that's just something I remember about this part of town.”
Rita Sharpe expressed some concern about the potential sculpture representing a struggle or story for one group of people in one time period. Many have suffered in Frederick before and after, she said.
“Are we going to say this one picture is all of Frederick, no matter where you are, past or future, this is what it's going to be? Maybe we need to think about what we really, really want,” she said.
Poindexter said he shared a similar concern, but said the abstract quality of the sculpture would be a unifying factor, since the meaning of it could be up to personal interpretation.
“We don't want to put something out there that's so literal that is going to exclude someone from this community. This is going to be wide open for your interpretation, and it can go on for the rest of your life if you let it,” he said.
By the end, Protean Gibrill, president of AARCH’s board of directors, felt good. The session was emotional, and hopefully that emotion will be channeled into the sculpture, she said.
“It would be great if we can just all weave this together, and when you weave something together, it's so much stronger than just being just your individual story,” she said.
Norman said there will be another session like Saturday’s coming in the near future, as the partnership tries to meet the grant deadline and finalize the sculpture plans.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.