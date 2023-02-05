African Americans of Excellence
Buy Now

An artist talk by Yemi Fagbohun, right, about the African Americans of Excellence exhibit, which features portraits and paintings of local African American honorees, was held Sunday at the Gaslight Gallery. At left is Russ Hodge, a video producer and gallery owner, who also spoke about his video portion of the show.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

When April Manuel learned about the African Americans of Excellence exhibition that opened this weekend at Gaslight Gallery in Frederick, she realized she knew half of the people being honored.

The exhibition, which officially opened for public viewing on Saturday and will remain open through Feb. 26 to coincide with Black History Month, highlights six African American people who are community leaders in Frederick:

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription