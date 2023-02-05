When April Manuel learned about the African Americans of Excellence exhibition that opened this weekend at Gaslight Gallery in Frederick, she realized she knew half of the people being honored.
The exhibition, which officially opened for public viewing on Saturday and will remain open through Feb. 26 to coincide with Black History Month, highlights six African American people who are community leaders in Frederick:
- Pastor Rex R. Bowens Sr., who leads Jackson Chapel United Methodist Church
- Tammy Davis-Thompson, former world-record holder for three hurdle events in track and field
- Ruth Dredden, former teacher
- Aje Hill, CEO of I Believe in Me
- Jason Lee, CEO of Lee Building Maintenance
- The Rev. Dr. Derek T. Shackelford, pastor and member of the Frederick Board of Aldermen
Manuel said she went to high school with Hill, has attended Bowens' church and knows Lee "just from being around town." Manuel, who travels the world for her work as a makeup artist, is also a self-proclaimed "gallery chaser" who seeks out art.
"It's pretty cool just to see all these extraordinary people that I already know and that are representing Frederick County," she said.
The African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society (AARCH) Society selected the six honorees.
After a private event Friday, Gaslight Gallery hosted a public opening reception for the exhibition on Saturday and then an artist talk on Sunday.
Manuel went to the gallery with her cousin, Rodney Hubbard, to hear from the people who produced the exhibition during their artist talk Sunday.
"These are local names that you may hear, coming and going," Hubbard said. "But, to see them being acknowledged, that's what's important."
Inside Gaslight Gallery, a black-and-white photograph hangs next to a digital art picture of each of the six African Americans of Excellence. A small television screen displays a video of interviews with the individuals, too.
The exhibition featured digital portraits from Yemi Fagbohun, a renowned local artist known for his community-centered projects. He said during the artist talk that he expects the exhibition to become an annual event.
"We're going to do this every year. And, we're going to be bigger and better, and tell a bigger story, a better story, a more interesting story, a story that's more community embracing," he said. "So, just look out."
The photographed portraits in the exhibition were from Laura Sherwood, the founder of the Transformative Arts Project, a local nonprofit organization that "amplifies communities' voices and lived experiences through art."
Sherwood said during the artist talk that it was "such an honor" to be a part of a project that tells the stories of people "who have done so much in this community."
The video in the exhibit was produced by Russ Hodge, the founder and president of Emmy Award-winning 3 Roads Communications, based out of the same building that houses Gaslight Gallery. He is also husband to Cynthia Scott, the gallery owner.
Frederick resident Bill Shoemaker said the exhibition was much needed to promote the excellence of African American people in Frederick County.
Shoemaker, who is the president of the Frederick Experimental Music Association, said he also attended the artist talk Sunday to support Sherwood, who is a colleague of his.
"It's very solid work," Shoemaker said.
And, as Fagbohun said, it's only going to improve.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.