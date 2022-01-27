A photographer who recently moved to the Frederick area was looking for a space to shoot photos and work on other creative projects.
But then he decided to open one.
Lockhouse Studios recently held its grand opening at 103 S. Carroll St., Suite D. The studio space, owned by Jason Cline, is ideal for photo and video projects.
Cline, who’s lived in the Frederick area for less than a year, said Lockhouse aims to fulfill a need he had himself for a rental studio space for photographers, videographers and other creative agencies.
After moving here last March from Philadelphia to be with his partner, Cline “was trying to figure out what I was going to do for work, how I could bring something to the community that it didn’t already have, and something that would help promote what I like to do professionally,” he said.
He thinks Lockhouse will fill a need that other local creatives have had.
“I’ve found there are a lot of similar people [who] are going down to either Baltimore or D.C. to do their projects that require studio space, and I didn’t want to be doing that personally,” he said.
Cline is working to make sure all of his clients’ needs will be met. The space offers craft services, a changing area, and a hair and makeup area that includes a shower. The business also has two loading docks which Cline says will make load-in for larger-scale projects simpler.
The main focus of Lockhouse Studios, of course, is its two large studio spaces. A large room dubbed Studio A has been outfitted with a state-of-the-art lighting system which will allow photographers and videographers to get the exact look they want. Cline said the lights, controlled with an iPad, can even be programmed to mimic the flicker of a television or the flash of lights on a police car.
“All of these effects are built into the lights and the program [that runs them],” Cline said.
Photographers are also welcome to bring their own lighting equipment, as long as the lights are compatible with a DMX light controlling system.
Studio A is also fitted with what’s known in the industry as a cyc wall, or cyclorama, a clean white wall built with sloping curves wherever a corner would typically be. This helps give photos the appearance of having a clean, seamless background.
Lockhouse Studios also features a smaller, more sparsely furnished studio, dubbed Studio B, which has an exposed brick background for projects that need a more “industrial” vibe.
Cline will be adding more equipment to the studio in the hopes of being able to make more projects a reality in the future.
It took a lot of work to get the building fitted to his needs, he said. He first signed the lease in July 2021, and the renovation process took until just before the grand opening in January.
A Pennsylvania-native, Cline named the business as a tribute to his new home in Dickerson along the Potomac River, next to the remains of an old lockhouse.
“The river, the history behind it, and all of those things quickly became very relevant in my life,” he said. “And I didn’t want the name to be too cliche or limiting to Frederick. It’s a nice regional name.”
For those who are interested in renting out the space for their own projects, check out lockhousestudios.com, or call 301-842-7070.
