White tents lined Carroll Creek Sunday, with treasures of all kinds inside them.
It was the 29th Annual Frederick Festival of the Arts, and vendors from all over the country had come to showcase their talent over the weekend.
People popped in and out of the tents to peruse prints, or stopped for a moment to watch artisans work with their media. There were potters who molded their clay on the spinning pottery wheels or painters who were taking their brushes to their canvas.
Louise Kennelly, Frederick Arts Council executive director, said in an interview Sunday that there were 150 vendors at this year’s festival. The vendors told the council that on Saturday, they experienced a record number of sales, she said.
Roughly 22,000 people attended the festival, she said.
The festival benefits the vendors as well as the people who attend, whether they love art or not, Kennelly said. Vendors get exposure, and everyone gets to learn about the artistic process.
“[Attendees] get that direct exposure to the artistic process with the artists and that’s an education,” Kennelly said. “Just the one interaction with an artist at an art festival can provide quite an insight into what it takes to create art.”
Christy Keller and Jennifer Leach are frequent attendees of the art festival. Leach, a former Frederick resident who now lives in Germantown, has been coming every year since around 2007.
This year, she said, the art seems more expensive and high end, but it’s all still beautiful. She loves how every year, there’s new art.
“There’s always different artists here every year,” she said. “One of the last times I was here, there was this metal worker that had all of these characters and they would hold wine.”
Keller, who lives in Frederick, said she loves to see all the creativity and talent at the festival.
“It’s skills that not everyone has and it’s going away ... I’d hate to lose the knowledge, you know what I mean?”
In one of the tents, Caroline Abbott, of Utah, was sculpting a bust for what would be her next bronze statuette. Abbott works with bronze to create realistic portraits and statues of people.
“I love realism, I love the human form,” she said. “I think it’s the most translatable art subject that you have. It’s easily understood by an audience.”
Abbott said she came to this festival specifically because she loved the venue. She saw photos of Carroll Creek and wanted to show there.
On Sunday, she said that she hadn’t sold any art yet, but that wasn’t unusual. She usually gets commissions and these types of festivals are great for her exposure.
Alfred Addo also said there’s a lot of beneficial exposure that comes with the festivals. Addo, who is originally from Ghana but lives in Georgia, creates Afrocentric mixed-media paintings using recycled materials, primarily sawdust.
“Everywhere I go, people take my cards, they follow me on Instagram and Facebook and there’s a whole lot of follow ups that come,” he said.
He travels a lot to showcase his art, he said. Oftentimes, when he returns to a festival, there are people that have been waiting for him and are ready to buy his work.
The festivals are also great for artists to grab inspiration from other artists, and for art lovers to interact with the artists, he said.
Merrideth and Bill Wile bought a painting on Sunday, of a cardinal resting on some cherry blossom branches. They see a lot of cardinals in their backyard, and their living room has an emerging bird theme, they said with a laugh.
Now living in Hagerstown, the couple said they used to live in Frederick and would go to the festival every year. With a new house, they’re trying to buy more local art, Merrideth said.
They love the festival for the art itself and the support it gives to the local community.
“It’s really important for local businesses to be supported. So this generates a lot of foot traffic and it’s just great to have events like this where people come out and then they support the surrounding area,” Merrideth said.
