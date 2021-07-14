Standing inside the maze of workbenches, ventilation piping and lathes that used to be his garage, David Swiger tugged at a wrinkled garbage bag to reveal one half of a log that had been split in two.
It didn’t look like much — a thin layer of white mold had crept down most of its bark. But Swiger, a retired naval combat systems engineer who lives in Jefferson, could already see the potential. His house is filled with intricately decorated vases, polished bowls and glossy boxes that came from similar, rugged origins.
“This is a woodturner’s dining table,” he said proudly as he stood in his dining room, showing off the sprawling collection of pieces that would make it impossible to eat from its surface.
For over a decade, Swiger has been a member of the Mid-Maryland Wood Turners Club, an organization of likeminded craftsmen that encourages artistic growth among its members, both new and old. Swiger and other local woodturners are passionate about building the hobby’s following and exposing even more community members to a past-time that many of them found after retiring.
Over the years that Swiger has been a part of the club, he has watched it balloon in size. During the eight years that he served as its president, the organization jumped from only a handful of members to several dozen. At one point, it had over 100.
With Swiger in charge, the club intensified outreach efforts by creating a presence on Facebook and YouTube, where thousands have viewed its introductory workshop videos. The organization also carved out a fan-base by setting up shop at Frederick art festivals, where they conduct live demonstrations. Some come to the festivals just to stop by the club’s booth, Swiger said.
Tom Lesser first came across the club when he and his wife attended the Frederick Festival of the Arts during the summer of 2017. He remembers watching a demonstration in amazement.
“I thought, ‘Well, if these guys can do it, they must know things that I don’t know,’” he recalled.
Woodturning is a process that involves shaping wood with a lathe by rotating it.
Lesser became a member of the club a short while later.
Although Lesser has always had a little woodshop where he could tinker around, he was new to woodturning. Someone had gifted him the necessary equipment for the hobby on Christmas one year, but he hadn’t known where to begin. Fast forward, and a little over three years later, he is now the club’s treasurer.
Lesser said his favorite part of being a member of the club is seeing the impressive works of art other members create. Some of their pieces give him something to aspire to create himself, while others make him shake his head with the certainty he could never make something like it.
“It’s not like anything else I’ve ever done before,” he said. “You start out with nothing much, and you can end up with a nice vase or a bowl — or whatever the piece of wood looks like it wants to be.”
Just like Lesser, Frederick native Gene Wahl became a woodturner in the club after watching a demonstration by the club at Frederick’s annual arts festival. Though he has previously monkeyed around with some welding, woodworking and metal-working, Wahl said he finds woodturning the most enjoyable because it’s so forgiving.
“If you’re making a project and you make a boo-boo and something isn’t quite right, you just transfer it into another project with another design,” he said. “It’s pretty hard to mess it up totally.”
At the end of the day, Swiger says the main purpose of the club is education. Before the pandemic, the organization hosted monthly meetings at the IAFF 3666 Union Hall on Yellow Springs Road in Frederick. As COVID-19 spread, the club went virtual, hosting workshops online. This allowed former members who had moved out of state to get back involved, Swiger said. At one point, the club had participants in five states.
On July 28, Swiger will host the club’s first in-person workshop in over a year. He may not be the organization’s president anymore, but he still considers himself its “granddaddy.” And although most of his fellow members are “old, gray-haired guys” like himself, he stressed that all are welcome to join — even young people.
“You’re never bored with this hobby,” he said, smiling as he gazed over the gleaming pieces that crowd the shelves in his workshop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.