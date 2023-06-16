Artist with ALS
Buy Now

Artist Stacie Votaw, who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, uses a device called Tobii Dynavox I-16 to paint in her room at the Lorien assisted living community in Mount Airy. The speech-generating device uses eye-tracking, which allows Votaw to use the controls and open the painting program.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

In Stacie Votaw's room at the Lorien assisted living community in Mount Airy, colorful paintings filled with abstract, geometric shapes line the walls. 

The paintings weren't created using a traditional brush and canvas. Instead, Votaw painted them with her eyes, using computer software and an assistive technology communication device that tracks her eye movements.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription