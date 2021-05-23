A red pickup truck with a bed full of daisies ambles along a country road past a lush, green hill marked by three white crosses.
An American flag waves in the breeze under blue skies and fluffy clouds.
This was the scene that about 25 guests came to paint at Independent Hose Company No. 1 in Frederick Sunday afternoon, under the guidance of Catoctin High School art teacher Laura Day. The event marked the fire company’s first real in-person fundraiser in about 18 months, according to volunteer Steven Hurst.
Besides a few soup and sandwich sales, Hurst said the combination paid and volunteer fire company hasn’t had many opportunities to raise funds in person since COVID-19 touched down in Frederick County. And fundraisers are crucial to keeping the volunteer program running, he said.
“We weren’t able to do much at all,” Hurst said.
But on Sunday, guests learning to paint from Day helped contribute to fire company necessities. Associate member Vicki Whitmore, of the fundraising committee, said they are in need of a new ambulance that will cost about $300,000, and they’re nearing that goal.
Mother and daughter painting duo Kristie and Caitlyn Kirby came from Thurmont to participate. Kristie Kirby had been to a few painting events hosted by Day, and said it’s a bonus that the event benefits a good cause.
“She invited me because she’s been to quite a few,” Caitlyn Kirby said of her mother. Glancing at her mom’s painting and back at hers, she remarked, “My clouds are struggling.”
Day reminded the students gathered in the social hall their paintings didn’t have to resemble hers exactly. Some artists painted blue trucks instead of red, and one painter added a purple haze to her canvas.
“It’s amazing how unique everyone’s will come out in the end,” Day said.
Day has been teaching at Catoctin for 25 years and started offering painting classes outside of school in 2015.
Throughout the class, Day roved around the room offering tips and extra paint. When one painter used the wrong color, Day helped wipe it off with a a paper towel, reassuring the student their painting would turn out fine.
“Here, you gotta be a little careful,” Day said as she painted a stroke of blue sky around the truck’s cab on her canvas. “I’m turning my brush up on its edge.”
Day added streaks of dark blue and white to her light blue sky.
“It’s just a matter of blending,” she said.
To create fluffy clouds, Day tapped and wiggled her brush on the canvas.
In the back of the room, three friends from Frederick concentrated on their artwork.
Anne Montreuil said she’d tried a painting fundraiser before in Emmitsburg and invited her friends to give it a go this time. Juliane Medd and Jane Beaudry said they enjoyed the camaraderie and artistic expression, all while supporting first responders.
“It’s important for us to be able to demonstrate our support of what they do,” Beaudry said. “It’s a win-win.”
