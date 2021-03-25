Brunswick artist Lea Craigie-Marshall was selected to be one of 26 artists featured in the “Art in Bloom” exhibition at the National Cherry Blossom Festival in D.C. this spring.
The exhibit, which spans across the city, features oversized cherry blossom statues painted by selected artists.
Craigie-Marshall’s piece, “Crane’s Dance,” has been on display since March 20 at the Marvin Gaye Greening Center, a large community garden.
After the festival, the sculptures will be sold via silent auction, and the proceeds will benefit the National Cherry Blossom Festival.
D.C. is your hometown, correct? What is your favorite art museum there, or a lesser-known spot that artists need to know about?
Yes! I was born in Falls Church, Virginia, lived in Washington, D.C., then moved to West Virginia as a child. D.C. has always felt like home. My favorite art gallery is The Phillips Collection. They do a seamless job of displaying modern and contemporary artists — everyone from Pierre Bonnard, a personal favorite, Van Gogh and Georgia O’Keeffe to Kara Walker, Sam Gilliam, Whitfield Lovell and Zoë Charlton. The curating is, in my opinion, one of the best.
What was the inspiration and/or message behind your piece “Crane’s Dance,” and where can people see it at the festival?
“Crane’s Dance” is a piece with a dual meaning and inspiration. I thought of the crane and what it means to Asian cultures. In Japan, the crane represents longevity and good fortune as well as being fabled to carry souls to the afterlife on its strong, outstretched wings. The latter inspired me to paint this piece in honor of all the souls lost to COVID-19 and also those still fighting the after-effects of the virus. In addition, and in juxtaposition, I wanted the art to convey joy. I believe we are now back to a place of joy and hope for a better future in America after the important election of November 2020, especially with Kamala Harris becoming our first female vice president as a person of color. My crane is dancing a dance of celebration, inclusivity and equality for everyone.
Do you feel a responsibility as an artist to address current events, to be an activist through your work?
I believe as artists we have the unique positions and opportunities to put a voice to many causes through our work. We can speak volumes without uttering a word. I am compelled to evoke reactions with my art. Whether that be a feeling of anger, joy or solidarity, I feel, deeply, it is my job as a contemporary, female artist to speak up for injustices and to be an ally through my work.
You often create portraits of iconic women — Ruth Buffalo, Heather Heyer, Jane Goodall, Marsha P. Johnson, Frida Kahlo, Nina Simone. Why has this work been important to you?
To me, there is nothing more moving than a woman or female identifying person, who, by her own strengths and wits, has become an inspiring figure to model and emulate despite the roadblocks we often face. This is what stirs my creative soul to paint these portraits. I hope to encourage others to uplift one another and propel our success even further.
What does being a feminist mean to you? Why is it important to represent women and support women artists?
It is nearly impossible to avoid discrimination or bias based upon our gender. That said, we do have a choice: fight for ourselves and others or back down and be overtaken. While it is not always easy to continue to persevere, if we want to continue to break glass ceilings, we must. And by helping our fellow sisters rise, we all rise. My own quote, which I painted on a copper shield piece years ago, reads “Resist Brilliantly and Submit to No One” and sums up how I move forward every day with my life’s work of creating and uplifting women.
