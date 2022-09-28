Craving something salty and sweet? South Mountain Ice Cream Shop & Pizza has you covered. The downtown Frederick eatery opened in 2019 as an offshoot of South Mountain Creamery, which has roots dating back 40-plus years on its farm in Middletown. In Frederick, residents can get a scoop of South Mountain's famous ice cream, made from the milk of their own cows, or level up and try one of the restaurant's over-the-top Mountain Milkshakes, just released this September. Also new to the shop is another one of life's great indulgences. Pizza is served as 14-inch pies with made-from-scratch sauce and crust. Chef Scott Shatzer had the experience necessary to execute the vision, having worked at pizza shops in the past. He suggests a pie with all-beef Italian sausage, also made from South Mountain Creamery's cows. And South Mountain offers just about every topping you can imagine — for ice cream or pizza. Swing by on a Friday, when you can try a booze-filled milkshake and partake in trivia night.
Signature Dish: South Mountain Creamery adds pizza to its already-indulgent menu
Mary Grace Keller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Featured events
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner invites the public to her annual Legislative Town Hal…
- –
Holding drop-in hours and services to discuss employment needs and opportunities for interes…
- –
EagleMania has been dazzling audiences for over a decade by spectacularly reproducing the mu…
- –
Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions an…
- –
Gas and steam engines; antique tractors and cars; sawmill demonstration; flea market, yard s…
We welcome community submissions to our calendar. Post your events in the full calendar, under "Calendar & events" above.
View agenda online.
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner invites the public to her annual Legislative Town Hal…
Holding drop-in hours and services to discuss employment needs and opportunities for interes…
EagleMania has been dazzling audiences for over a decade by spectacularly reproducing the mu…
Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions an…
Gas and steam engines; antique tractors and cars; sawmill demonstration; flea market, yard s…
Join the Friends of Mount Olivet Cemetery; Carrollton Manor Chapter, NSDAR; Charles J. Shaco…
Also open Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays noon to 6 p.m. and weekdays by appointment for …
Length: 90 minutes. Explore what it was like to live in Frederick during the Civil War. Stor…
Guest speakers who will help us move toward a sustainable future and create an positive impa…
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Search the site
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.