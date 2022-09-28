Craving something salty and sweet? South Mountain Ice Cream Shop & Pizza has you covered. The downtown Frederick eatery opened in 2019 as an offshoot of South Mountain Creamery, which has roots dating back 40-plus years on its farm in Middletown. In Frederick, residents can get a scoop of South Mountain's famous ice cream, made from the milk of their own cows, or level up and try one of the restaurant's over-the-top Mountain Milkshakes, just released this September. Also new to the shop is another one of life's great indulgences. Pizza is served as 14-inch pies with made-from-scratch sauce and crust. Chef Scott Shatzer had the experience necessary to execute the vision, having worked at pizza shops in the past. He suggests a pie with all-beef Italian sausage, also made from South Mountain Creamery's cows. And South Mountain offers just about every topping you can imagine — for ice cream or pizza. Swing by on a Friday, when you can try a booze-filled milkshake and partake in trivia night.

South Mountain Ice Cream Shop & Pizza
South Mountain Creamery
One of South Mountain Creamery’s new 14-inch pizzas is displayed at at South Mountain Creamery, located at 50 Citizen’s Way, on Sept. 14. The pizza shown includes ingredients such as basil, red peppers and all beef Italian sausage, made from beef from South Mountain's farm.

