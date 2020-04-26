Sugarloaf Craft Festivals set up a GoFundMe that has raised more than $10,000 to benefit artists that have experienced financial hardships as a result of COVID-19.
The craft festival aims to raise $100,000 to help out the more than 450 artists in the community. With art festivals around the country canceled, the COVID-19 pandemic has diminished their ability to earn income.
Sugarloaf Craft Festivals, which was founded 45 years ago, said in a fundraising email that it is disappointed to not be able to share face-to-face moments with their fellow artists to share stories of the art they created. Thus, they chose to find a way to continue supporting the community.
The campaign will give 100 percent of the donations to the exhibitors who were supposed to attend the festival. This will aim to help artists pay for expenses like raw materials, studio rent, and travel.
Donations are being accepted at https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-artists-of-sugarloaf-craft-festivals. To see a list of the artists being helped, go to https://sugarloafcrafts.com/gofundme.
