Pendulum Artwork
Adrian Schwam, 12, right, creates pendulum artwork at the Middletown Branch Library on Tuesday. Every other week, the library hosts a teen event, as part of their Teen Services Program, for members of the community.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

On Tuesday, the Middletown Branch Library hosted visitors browsing books, children playing on computers, and swinging cups of paint poked with holes.

The library hosted a free pendulum art event for those between grades 6 and 12 as part of their teen programming.

Adrian Schwam, 12, creates pendulum artwork at the Middletown Branch Library on Tuesday. Every other week, the library hosts a teen event, as part of their Teen Services Program, for members of the community.
Pendulum artwork is displayed at the Middletown Branch Library on Tuesday. Every other week, the library hosts a teen event, as part of their Teen Services Program, for members of the community.

