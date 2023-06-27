Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
Adrian Schwam, 12, right, creates pendulum artwork at the Middletown Branch Library on Tuesday. Every other week, the library hosts a teen event, as part of their Teen Services Program, for members of the community.
On Tuesday, the Middletown Branch Library hosted visitors browsing books, children playing on computers, and swinging cups of paint poked with holes.
The library hosted a free pendulum art event for those between grades 6 and 12 as part of their teen programming.
Because of on-and-off storms, the event was held indoors.
On a tarp set up in an empty space in the library, a small ladder sat with a beam balanced across it. On each side of the beam, there was a hanging device where one could place a cup of paint that had holes at the bottom.
Attendees then placed a piece of paper under the cup and let it swing in various directions as the paper filled with splashes and spots of colorful paint.
The event was part of the library's teen services program, which offers different fun and unique activities every other week that people are unlikely to do at home, Katy Peterson, the teen library specialist at Middletown, said.
Breana Schwam, 15, and Adrian Schwam, 12, completed several paintings while at the event.
Breana said she enjoyed the craft, which she hadn't tried before.
"They can be really fun and get badly messy," she said about crafts.
The pair, both part of youth development organization 4-H, have previously submitted art to the Frederick Fair and are considering submitting their pendulum creations as well.
Adrian said he regularly takes art classes and enjoys working with paint. One of the things he likes about art is the complete creativity and the ability to pick up a pencil and draw whatever you're thinking about.
In addition to Peterson, there were three volunteers helping out by helping the kids and cleaning up after each turn.
Addyson Harrigan, 13, has been volunteering periodically throughout the summer for various events building up service hours while also getting to be involved with fun activities.
Other Frederick County branch libraries have their own teen programs with a different schedule and varied activities, according to Peterson.
