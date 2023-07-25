Pigs at the Capitol - the hot button

After her retirement and the 2016 election, Carol Williams, 71, started writing columns for The Martinsburg Journal and getting back into crafting, something she hadn’t done in decades. She began making mixed-media statement pieces with fabric, buttons and other materials and compares her works to political cartoons, in that they tell a story and often address current issues, such as social justice, reproductive rights, pollution and politics.

A former musician and emergency room nurse Williams, aka “The Craftivist,” exhibits her political artwork at her personal gallery, The Hot Button Gallery, in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

