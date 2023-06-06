Three semi-finalists for the 275th Anniversary County flag re-design contest have moved forward to the final round, which is open for public voting until 10 p.m. June 10, with the conclusion of the 275th Jubilee event at Utica Park.
The winning flag design by highest vote will be announced on Flag Day, June 14, by County Executive Jessica Fitzwater.
Go to frederickcountymd.gov/275flagcontest and choose between the three new design options or the current county flag design, which was created in 1976 by local artist James Pearl after winning a contest sponsored by the Frederick County Bicentennial Committee.
To vote, you must currently live or work in Frederick County. One vote is permitted per person for the duration of the contest.
The three semi-final designs were selected by the County Flag Contest Selection Committee, who reviewed 137 designs in total. The designs were evaluated based on three criteria: simplicity, color scheme and narrative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.