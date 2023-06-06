Frederick County flag

Three semi-finalists for the 275th Anniversary County flag re-design contest have moved forward to the final round, which is open for public voting until 10 p.m. June 10, with the conclusion of the 275th Jubilee event at Utica Park.

The winning flag design by highest vote will be announced on Flag Day, June 14, by County Executive Jessica Fitzwater.

