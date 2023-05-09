‘The Commedia Cinderella,” presented by the Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s Fun Company, accomplishes so many goals parents have for their children’s entertainment, I hardly know where to begin.
I guess I’ll just engage in a bit of light intellectual property theft by paraphrasing the dad of a couple of kids who was singing the show’s praises as we filed out of the theater: It was so great to get the kids out of the house and away from screens.
We’ve been done with lockdowns for a while now, but the experience has left some sticky bad habits on us parents and our kids. It’s not just that we reflexively reach for screens to escape boredom or mollify cranky toddlers more than we did before the pandemic. We have lost the habit of seeking live entertainment.
“The Commedia Cinderella” offers an extraordinary opportunity for parents to start teaching their kids and reminding themselves that entertainment doesn’t have to happen behind a glowing glass barrier.
From the moment I entered the rosy-hued performance space, I could tell this would be a children-centered performance with theatrical artistry unfolding all around them. The set looked like a classic fairytale castle centered around a large Cinderella book with big gold lettering. Three sides of the theater were lined with colorful floor mats, inviting kids to sit on the same level as the play’s action. Jaunty circus music gave an early warning of the high-energy engagement to come.
After a few requisite fire-safety and theater etiquette announcements from house management, the show’s four brightly clad characters burst into the theater from all directions, greeting the audience with wild dancing and shouting Italian expressions my ignorant American ears were not quite able to catch.
Throughout the show, the characters interacted directly with the kids, making direct eye contact, asking and responding to questions, and sharing space. The kids were deeply engaged and laughing the whole time.
The actors gave off the kind of energy you’d expect from a kid’s TV show. But instead of using that captured attention for teaching ABCs and 123s, the Commedia exposes children to foundational elements of Western theatrical development.
Originating in 15th-century Northern Italy, the Commedia dell’arte brought us a set of 10 wacky stock characters whose influence is felt in English-speaking productions from Shakespeare all the way through Star Trek. Any clownish character with poor social skills can trace their roots to the Commedia’s harlequin. Any obtuse blowhard with anger management issues is an artistic descendant of the Punchinello character.
I don’t think an hour with fun Italian Renaissance characters will instantly transform kids into literary scholars, but giving them positive associations with early theatrical canon may plant a seed of curiosity that can grow in all kinds of fascinating directions.
The show is educational in other ways as well. In addition to exposing kids to history and introducing them to advanced vocabulary words like “coiffure” and “wassail,” the actors demonstrate important lessons about expectations management and emotional control.
Some of those lessons come from sharing the classic morality inherent to almost every telling of the Cinderella story. The wicked stepmother and stepsisters get their comeuppance for treating Cinderella badly in order to satisfy their needs for attention. Cinderella is ultimately rewarded for learning to balance the virtues of humility and self-confidence.
But the bigger lessons come from the frame story. In classic form, Punchin (James McGarvey) and Arlequin (Karli Cole) are not happy with the roles they’ve been assigned in Cinderella and throw hilarious fits about it, refusing to participate in the show. It’s not until they agree to take their assigned parts for the good of the show that they ultimately end up getting the parts they wanted.
That brings me to one of the underlying meta-lessons of the show. The characters are consistently goofy and entertaining in their approach to putting on a production, but a bit of the real-life effort actors bring into rehearsals is apparent in their foolery. The kids get to watch them start and restart scenes when they don’t work. They can see the cast backtrack on bad-fit casting decisions. This not only allows real insight into the theater world but serves as a fun lesson about perseverance through failure.
As a dad, this show has everything I could hope for my daughters to experience in an hour-long comedy romp on a weekend afternoon. Unfortunately, not enough parents have gotten the memo that live children’s entertainment is back in swing.
I counted only 10 kids under the age of 10 on opening day, but the theater had room for about thrice as many. My oldest daughter is still about a year too young to obey the show’s “stay seated at all times” rule, but if you think your kids can handle that, then, by all means, take them to fill those empty floor spots.
Erik Anderson’s MA in medieval literature only qualifies him to write about Chaucer, but he’s going to tell you about local theater anyway.
