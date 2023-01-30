The Independent Music Network recently announced that Walkersville-based country music singer-songwriter Mike Kuster has been named 2022 Country Impact Artist of the Year.
“Impact Artist says it all. You made the biggest impact with your songs in 2022,” IMN talent director Debi Fee told Kuster while announcing the winner for Impact Artist of the Year. “I’ve also heard your new song and love it. What a way to start 2023 with an award win and new hit song.”
The IMN revealed the winners for their annual Independent Music Network Awards on Jan. 23. All of the final winners were based on past artists votes and recommendations from IMN radio affiliates.
“Last year, I was shocked to win Song of The Year from IMN,” Kuster said. “This is an even bigger surprise, because it recognizes all of the music I released to radio this year.”
Kuster released three songs in 2022, “Seeing Less Than Half of Their Faces,” “King of the Honky Tonk” and “FarmHer.” All three spent multiple weeks at No. 1 on IMN’s Country Charts.
“FarmHer” continues climbing charts on mainstream country radio, while his next single, “Friends With Benefits,” went to radio two weeks ago and is already at No. 4 on Europe’s HotDisc Top 40 Charts.
Kuster has also been nominated for several WAMMIE awards this year, which recognize D.C., Maryland and Virginia artists and musicians for their artistic works and impact across the region. Kuster’s nominations include Best Country/Americana Album, Best Country/Americana Artist-Group, and several nominations for Best Country/Americana Song.
The public can vote at wammiesdc.awardsplatform.com. The top seven vote-getters move onto the judging round. Winners will be announced at the 35th Wammie Awards Ceremony in April.
“I’m about finished with my next album. The last few songs are getting their finishing touches in the mixing and mastering stage. So, I hope to be releasing that in a few months,” Kuster said.
Kuster and his wife, Emily, live in Walkersville with their three children. Kuster owns an IT firm in Frederick and volunteers for several organizations and local governments. He performs on stages small and large, sometimes solo but also with his band, The Catoctin Cowboys. Show dates and more info can be found at mikekuster.net.
