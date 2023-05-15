The annual Walkersville Days festival will take place this weekend on May 18 and 19 with live music, food and activities for all ages.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. May 18 with St. Paul’s Strawberry Festival, which runs until 3 p.m. St Paul’s Lutheran Church is located on the corner of Pennsylvania and Fulton avenues. Food, including strawberry shortcake with ice cream, will be available for purchase. The church will also host a Blessing of the Bikes at 10 a.m.
Russian dance troupe Barynya will perform at 11 a.m. at Walkersville Library, and Home Comfort Bluegrass Band will perform at 11 a.m. at St Paul's Lutheran Church. Woodwind artist Stephen Darnell will share his love of music with a variety of instruments during a show at 1 p.m. at Walkersville Library. The day will end with an afternoon of traditional Japanese drumming, Taiko drumming, at 3 p.m. at Walkersville Library.
May 19 kicks off at 7 a.m. with the Run for the Books 5K, which runs through 11 a.m. at Heritage Farm Park. Participants will run on paved pathways that meander through the grounds of the park.
Walkersville Days is always held on the third Saturday of May. In the past, the event centered around individual yard sales, flea markets and food sales through churches and local businesses, but it has grown in recent years to include family-themed events and activities for the whole community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.