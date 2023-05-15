Barynya

Russian dance troupe Barynya will be one of several performers at Walkersville Days.

 barynya.com

The annual Walkersville Days festival will take place this weekend on May 18 and 19 with live music, food and activities for all ages.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. May 18 with St. Paul’s Strawberry Festival, which runs until 3 p.m. St Paul’s Lutheran Church is located on the corner of Pennsylvania and Fulton avenues. Food, including strawberry shortcake with ice cream, will be available for purchase. The church will also host a Blessing of the Bikes at 10 a.m.

