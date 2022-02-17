Mike Kuster couldn’t be there physically to support his wife while she worked as a nurse during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, he made music about it.
Now, nearly two years later, he released his debut studio country music album, “Better Late Than Never.” One of the songs on the album, “Daddy’s Blue Jean Jacket,” was recently named the 2021 Country Song of the Year by the Independent Music Network. Winners are chosen by fan votes, a radio poll and IMN editors.
Kuster, 47, was surprised by the win. He’d been told a few months prior that he’d been nominated but said it had slipped his mind.
Kuster first got into music when he started playing violin in fourth grade, which eventually led to playing the fiddle in a band in his teens and 20s. When the lead singer in the band moved to Nashville, Kuster continued to play locally for a while, mostly at private functions and community festivals.
He stopped playing about 20 years ago when he had children and started his business, the IT/computer repair company Digital Age Solution.
“It was just too much then, and there’s not much money in music,” he said.
He became inspired again in 2020 when his wife, Emily, was working at Frederick Health and her floor became one of the hospital’s two “all COVID-19” units, where not even janitors or food service workers were allowed, Kuster said. He described his wife staying alone in their master bedroom and rarely interacting with the rest of their family during those early months of the pandemic.
“It was a nightmare,” he said.
He wrote the song “The Covid Floor” about his wife’s work experience when he was staying at home in Walkersville with their three kids.
“I had the extra time, so I was writing music and playing [guitar],” Kuster said. “It could be about any health care worker’s experience in the first few months, especially when no one really knew what was going on.”
His daughter, Kate, suggested he put “The Covid Floor” on YouTube, where he said it received a great response — so much so that he decided to record a demo.
Even as Emily was able to interact more with their family, Kuster continued to write. “Daddy’s Blue Jean Jacket” was inspired by Kate enjoying older vintage clothing, including an old, torn-up jean jacket that used to be Kuster’s. He said he used to tease his daughter about how much she loved to wear the jacket. “The collar is barely hanging off the rest of the coat,” he said with a laugh.
Since Kate and her twin brother were born near 9/11, Kuster said he tied that into “Daddy’s Blue Jean Jacket,” which is about a girl who wears the jacket of her father who died in the war in Afghanistan.
The song was initially going to have lighter subject matter pertaining to his own daughter, but Kuster said he switched gears thinking about what would motivate a girl to wear something that belonged to her father. This made him think of the year his twins were born.
“It changed everything, and everyone has some connection to it,” Kuster said of the events on 9/11.
After posting some of his music on Spotify, Kuster said he heard from a producer in Nashville who was interested in him recording a 12-song album.
That album is “Better Late Than Never,” for which Kuster wrote all of the songs and is the lead vocalist.
He recorded them with musicians based in Nashville, though most of his recording was done in Frederick and uploaded and mixed with the rest of the tracks in Nashville. Musicians collectively sent the files back and forth and would go over notes during Skype calls.
“We’ll give notes, like ‘I want this to sound like a Brooks & Dunn song,’” Kuster said. “We mess around until it’s right.”
They recorded about one song a month starting in December 2020, and the album is available to stream on iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. The CD should ship around Feb. 22 and can be purchased through mikekuster.bandcamp.com.
Kuster said he has no plans to tour or be a full-time musician, but he hopes to continue making and streaming music, as well as doing some shows. He’s focusing primarily on country music because growing up on a farm, it was all he ever knew. It wasn’t until he heard someone talking about Prince when he was in middle school that he knew another kind of music existed.
He has done some covers of pop songs, but they usually come out sounding like country music anyway.
“That’s just what I do.”
