Afternoon tea is special for Lisa Freel. It reminds her of her grandmother and the time she lived with her in England when she was in high school and college.
“That was our afternoon special time,” Freel said during a telephone interview from her home in Frederick.
Freel continues to be a devoted tea drinker, and when the pandemic hit, she thought that maybe it was time for a new adventure. Inspired by her own English and Scottish roots, Freel started the business Traveling Tea Time.
The company provides traditional afternoon English teas, catered at people’s homes. Freel provides tea, china, flatware, food and everything else needed for a complete tea party. All the food is homemade by Freel using her own family recipes that go back generations.
“A tea party is a special lovely way to gather, or for a celebration with family and friends,” Freel said.
Freel had spent 30 years in higher education before retiring. Most recently, she was with Frederick Community College as the director of admissions while working a second job. When COVID hit, she decided she wanted to run her own business — one that gave people a special day. Traveling Tea Time officially opened in August 2021.
“This is something I wanted to try because I think COVID was such a rough time for everybody,” she said.
With several tea houses closing and COVID recommendations telling people to only gather within their circles, Freel decided to bring tea to people’s homes. For those who want to be more cautious when it comes to gathering in groups, Freel serves tea outdoors on decks and in gazebos.
Tea time has always been a part of Freel’s life. Most of her family was from England and Scotland. Her late mother, Patricia Logan, was from England. All of Freel’s recipes are handed down over generations.
“I miss her terribly,” Freel said of her mother. “If she was alive today, she would be doing this with me.”
In honoring her mother’s memory, Traveling Tea Time allows people to focus on those around them.
“Tea parties give us a chance to slow down and enjoy the company around us,” she said.
Not only does Freel bring the tea party to the client, complete with sweet and savory scones, but “then we do all the cleanup, so the host gets to enjoy the time.”
FOOD AND TEA
Freel said before fully launching her business, she took online catering courses and got ServSafe certified to ensure she was educated in proper food handling. She also tested the teas she wanted to include and figured out which recipes would work the best.
“I really explored my mum’s and my grandmother’s cookbooks to see what recipes I knew from my childhood — like, my mum’s trifle was the best,” she said. “And my great-grandmother made the best MacKenzie shortbread.”
She said those recipes were ones she knew she wanted to add to her menu, but she also wanted to rediscover recipes she hadn’t had in a long time.
The food is served on a third-tier tray. The first level is filled with savory dishes, such as chicken salad, mini quiche or even roast-beef roses — thin slices of beef rolled into a rose. The second level is filled with homemade scones, such as lemon blueberry or cranberry orange, depending on the season. The top layer contains sweet items, such as trifles or mini cheesecakes.
Freel is particular about the quality of teas she serves and purchases them from the Tea Emporium in downtown Frederick. The ones selected for the event are usually either by Freel’s recommendation or what the party host has in mind. And in true English fashion, milk is included on the table.
The most important aspect about an afternoon tea, Freel said, is that it’s not as proper as people believe it to be. Yes, there are some etiquette rules, such as the proper way to place your napkin or what to do with your saucer. “But I tell everyone do whatever makes you comfortable,” she said.
TEA PARTIES
Freel has catered tea parties for people in their 20s up to their 90s and for a wide array of events — birthday parties, baby showers, even a quinceanera.
Kathy Frawley’s book club selected Traveling Tea Time as a special event during the holidays. A book club member had used the service before.
Frawley liked that Freel handled everything, including her mother’s Christmas china. She said she was able to select from a long list of sweet and savory items, mini desserts and two types of tea, served quiche and a trifle.
What Frawley liked the most about the experience was that it was more than just sipping tea and eating finger foods. Freel “has a great deal of knowledge,” Frawley said, “and taught us a bit about tea — and afternoon tea versus high tea.”
Afternoon tea is often served in the mid-afternoon and includes scones, tea sandwiches and cakes. A high tea is more of a meal with meats, fish, breads and desserts, served in the early evening.
Jacki Stranathan, who lives in Westminster, wanted to have a tea party in the fall when her daughter and her family were leaving for England. Because of COVID, she said the event was held outside.
“It was incredible,” she said, noting that Freel brought props, hats, linens and place settings in addition to tea and food.
Stranathan loved “the beautiful art of tea” and “taking time to enjoy food, ambiance and company.”
She recently traveled across the pond to England to visit with her daughter and family and had three teas while there. “They were so good,” she said. “Lisa’s was every bit as good.”
After attending a friend’s tea in the summer of 2021, Edie Wood, of Rockville, decided to reach out to Freel for her own service in October 2021 for friends, which turned out to be relaxing and fun. Wood liked her experience so much, she booked Freel for another tea in 2022. This time, though, one of the teas was subbed for cocoa.
A LOVE OF TEA
For Freel, the parties she caters are more than just delicious food and a piping cup of tea. Her services give the host the chance to enjoy time with friends and family without being concerned about serving guests and having to clean up afterward. Instead, they are in the moment.
Every pour of tea also brings back the memories of her own loved ones, especially her mother.
“My mum was an incredible, generous person, and people used to call her the Little British Broad,” she said. “She was just loving and caring, and I feel like I’m sharing a little bit of her.”
Interested in hosting a tea party? Email travelingteatimemd@gmail.com for more information.
