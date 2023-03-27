DADHAT_Theatrical_Cinema_1200x1200_Date-1.jpeg
Slated for release in theaters on March 30, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is a highly anticipated film for D&D gamers and fantasy adventure fans alike.

The film, starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant, features a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers who undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

