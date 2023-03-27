Slated for release in theaters on March 30, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is a highly anticipated film for D&D gamers and fantasy adventure fans alike.
The film, starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant, features a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers who undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.
“Honor Among Thieves” brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary role-playing game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.
To commemorate the release of this epic fantasy tale, Warehouse Cinemas will be bringing a tavern experience to their Frederick movie theater during the film’s release weekend and following weeks. With support from Paramount Pictures, the Dungeons & Dragons Tavern experience will bring the sense of adventure and fantasy into reality by creating an immersive experience. The tavern will feature a decorated space with artifacts, costumes and other items from the Paramount film, along with themed libations and food from Warehouse Cinemas.
