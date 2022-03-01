Warehouse Cinemas partnered with McClintock Distillery to create its own Underdog Vodka, which premieres on the first night airing of “The Batman” from Warner Bros. Pictures on March 3.
Underdog Vodka is a liquor infused with burned orange, dragon fruit and lemongrass. The bottle label was designed by HighRock.
Warehouse will be featuring this liquor in their own specialty cocktail created by local mixologist from The Tasting Room. The drink will be available at Warehouse Cinemas and for a limited time at The Tasting Room.
The Batman Premiere and Underdog Vodka Launch Party runs from 6 to 8 p.m. March 3 at Warehouse Cinemas in Frederick. The party will feature tastings, The Underdog cocktail, cosplayers, comic book vendors and a special edition 2022 T-shirt designed exclusively for Warehouse Cinemas. The local artist who designed the artwork will also be onsite for signings.
Warehouse Cinemas is at 1301 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Call 240-397-5000 for more information, or go to warehousecinemas.com.
