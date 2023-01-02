Volkov portrait photo copy.jpg

Metal artist Dmitrii Volkov.

 Courtesy photo

Volkov Metal Arts of Cascade has been commissioned to design, fabricate and install the entry doors for the developing Ritchie History Museum, scheduled to open in 2023.

The museum will be in one of two buildings, currently under renovation, funded in part by a grant from the State of Maryland, on the grounds of the former U.S. Army Installation Fort Ritchie, which is also in Cascade, a rural community outside Hagerstown.

