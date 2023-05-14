The Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater presents its first Theatre for Young Audiences performance of 2023, “The Commedia Cinderella.” This delightful comedy opened May 13 at The Playhouse and runs through June 24.
The players love the story of Cinderella so much, they try to improve upon it whenever possible. Arlequin, the mischief-maker of the group, boasts about getting the role of the prince. Columbine puts an end to his bragging by giving Punchin the prince’s role and making Arlequin the prince’s servant instead. Rosetta brings the Fairy Godmother role to life with a slew of silly spells.
