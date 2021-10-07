In its 16th year, the 72 Film Festival encourages novice and professional filmmakers alike to create a film in 72 hours or less. The fest has grown in recent years to welcome filmmakers from across the country, who compete remotely.
Besides the comedy-laced Launch Party to commence the contest and three days of adrenaline-fueled filming and editing, teams look forward to watching their films shown on the big screen at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
Each year, a set of criteria is given to participating teams during the Launch Party. This year during the launch, held at Spinners Pinball Arcade in Frederick, filmmakers were given a dream and an interpretation and were asked to interpret the dream or recreate it. They were also given an optional challenge to make a surreal film.
“I feel like because this year’s movies are dreamlike, there’s gonna be a definite feeling to the event,” said 72 Film Fest cofounder Clark Kline. “Some years, it’s not quite like that.”
Team Montressor Media, for example, choose the dream “Haircut,” with the interpretation as follows: “If someone is giving the dreamer a haircut, it suggests that the dreamer is experiencing a decreased sense of power.”
The result is “Honey in the Lion’s Den,” a film whose tagline warns, “If you don’t follow your dreams, then your nightmares will follow you.” Sage advice.
Several teams created trailers, which can be viewed on the 72 Film Fest YouTube channel or the 72 Film Fest website.
The black-and-white trailer for “Artist Within” starts out sweet enough at a gallery opening but quickly becomes disorienting — as dreams often do.
Turner Bombs’ “The Phone Call” exudes an on-edge sort of stress in anticipation of a dreaded phone call to the doctor, signaling that some of these “dreams” depicted in film might be more like nightmares.
Wolfhouse Media’s experimental film “Magpie” shows a somewhat ominous scene that was clearly filmed at the Great Frederick Fair.
The title alone for “ Not Dead Yet” is certainly intriguing.
Almost 50 teams competed this year, with just under 40 turning in films on time.
This year, all films — even those created several states away, as well as the ones turned in after the 72-hour deadline — will be screened Oct. 8 at the Weinberg. They will be shown in two blocks: Students/Amateurs at 6:30 p.m. and Amateurs/Pros at 8:30 p.m.
A 3 p.m. screening on Oct. 9 will show all the films that were submitted on time but are not finalists. Finalist films will be screened at 7 p.m. that evening, followed by an awards ceremony hosted by Mikael Johnson and Rona Mensah.
“This past year or so, I haven’t done a lot outside of day-to-day work, I haven’t seen a lot of people or engaged with a lot of things, so to be able to feel like we’re amongst friends again for these few weekends and recognize actors onscreen again — you feel kind of connected to the world,” Kline said. “The past two years have just been very siloed … so this feels like a little normalcy creeping back in.”
Teams will be awarded in a variety of categories, including acting, writing, cinematography, the coveted Best of the Fest, as well as Audience Choice.
Tickets are $15 for one day, $22 for both.
On Oct. 10, an encore livestream will start at 3 p.m., for anyone who wants to watch from home. Tickets are $15 for the virtual fest.
For a full schedule and tickets, visit 72Fest.com.
