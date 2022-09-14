WOB.png

Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre is looking toward its 29th season of bringing live Broadway-style entertainment to the Frederick stage with the announcement of its 2023 Mainstage Season. The 2023 schedule will include a number of special events throughout the year.

Way Off Broadway holds performances every Friday and Saturday evening and matinees on the first, third and fifth Sunday of each month. For evening performances, guests arrive for dinner at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m. For matinees, guests arrive for lunch at 12:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 2:15 p.m. Regular priced tickets on a Friday evening or Sunday matinee are $55 per person; on a Saturday, tickets are $59 per person. Season subscriptions are available.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription