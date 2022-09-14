Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre is looking toward its 29th season of bringing live Broadway-style entertainment to the Frederick stage with the announcement of its 2023 Mainstage Season. The 2023 schedule will include a number of special events throughout the year.
Way Off Broadway holds performances every Friday and Saturday evening and matinees on the first, third and fifth Sunday of each month. For evening performances, guests arrive for dinner at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m. For matinees, guests arrive for lunch at 12:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 2:15 p.m. Regular priced tickets on a Friday evening or Sunday matinee are $55 per person; on a Saturday, tickets are $59 per person. Season subscriptions are available.
Way Off Broadway is located at 5 Willowdale Drive in Frederick. Learn more at wayoffbroadway.com.
An idealistic young King Arthur hopes to create a kingdom built on honor and dignity, embodied by his Knights of The Round Table. His Ideals, however, are tested when his lovely queen, Guinevere, falls in love with the young knight, Lancelot, and the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance. The legendary love triangle of King Arthur, Guinevere and Sir Lancelot leaps from the pages of T.H. White’s novel in Lerner and Loewe’s award-winning musical.
In 1965 rural Minnesota, the ladies of the local Lutheran church fortify their flock with love, wisdom and the food they prepare in the church’s basement kitchen. In “Church Basement Ladies,” we meet the pastor, three cooks and one daughter who run the kitchen and care for the congregation. This funny musical comedy sees the four women handle a Lutefisk Dinner, a funeral, an Easter Fundraiser and a wedding.
HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING
Power, sex, ambition, greed … it’s just another day at the office in this classic satire of big business. A clever lampoon of life in the corporate world, “How to Succeed” follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch, who uses a little handbook to climb the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive, tackling such familiar but potent dangers as the aggressively compliant “company man,” backstabbing coworkers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love.
A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
A distant heir to the D’Ysquith family fortune sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm — and a dash of murder. The show is a murderous romp filled with unforgettable music and nonstop laughs as low-born Monty Navarro designs a plan to knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst. And what of love? Because murder isn’t the only thing on Monty’s mind.
JINGLE JINGLE ALL THE WAY
Every year, Way Off Broadway brings a new Christmas production to the stage. This all-ages show blends songs from Christmases past and present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.