The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will offer a full lineup of entertainment for the holiday season.
Along with its Mainstage production of “That Christmas Spirit,” Way Off Broadway’s Family Theatre will be presenting its stage adaptation of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” for a limited holiday run, beginning with an evening performance on Dec. 3.
“’Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house” is one of the most memorable opening lines in literary history. It is the opening to a poem that has become a staple of the holiday season. For Christmas, Way Off Broadway's original stage adaptation of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” returns. In this telling, a little boy named Tyler learns all about the magic of Christmas from none other than Santa Claus himself.
Playing the role of precocious Tyler in this year’s production will be Patrick Ford. The show was originally adapted for the stage by the WOB executive producer Bill Kiska, who is also directing the production. The 2021 revival script has additional material and revisions by Justin M. Kiska.
The show runs Dec. 3 to 22 with performances every Saturday afternoon, as well as on the second and fourth Sunday of the month. Two evening performance are scheduled for Dec. 3 and 22.
Tickets are $21 per person.
Way Off Broadway is in Willowtree Plaza at 5 Willowdale Drive in Frederick. To learn more, visit wayoffbroadway.com. To purchase tickets, call 301-662-6600.
