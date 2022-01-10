Following a tumultuous year and a half for the theater industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre is preparing to open its new 2022 Season this month with one of the installments of Dan Goggin’s hilarious Nunsense Series.
Kicking off the Frederick theatre’s 28th anniversary season will be “Meshuggah-Nuns: The Ecumenical Nunsense Musical,” when it takes to the stage on Jan. 14.
In “Meshuggah-Nuns,” The Kunkels, the poor family living behind Mount St. Helen’s School, have won the lottery and gifted the sisters an all-expense-paid trip on the “Faiths of All Nations” Cruise. After a week at sea, several people become ill, including all of the actors in the ship’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof” — all except the actor playing Tevye, that is. The ship’s captain, knowing of the sisters’ show biz savvy, requests that the sisters and Tevye put on a revue. The result is “Meshuggah-Nuns: The Ecumenical Nunsense Musical.”
The original Nunsense opened Off-Broadway in December 1985.
“Meshuggah-Nuns” will mark the first time in 15 years the Little Sisters of Hoboken have appeared on the WOB stage, directed by Bill Kiska, with music direction by Zane L. Oberholzer Jr. and choreography by Jessica Billones.
The show runs Jan. 14 to March 5, with performances every Friday and Saturday evening and matinees on the first, third and fifth Sunday of each month. Tickets for Friday evenings and Sunday matinees are $52; tickets for Saturday evenings are $55. Tickets can be purchased at the theater at 5 Willowdale Drive # A1, Frederick, or by calling 301-662-6600. Learn more at wayoffbroadway.com.
