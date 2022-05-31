The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre has become known for bringing classic musicals, as well as area and regional premieres to the stage. Some of its most successful productions have also been musical adaptations of popular televisions shows, and the theater will be adding another TV show-turned-musical to that list this summer when it presents “The Beverly Hillbillies: The Musical.”
Based on the popular 1960s sitcom, the musical stars 17-year-old Elly May Clampett, whose father unexpectedly strikes it rich and moves his family from the Ozarks to Beverly Hills, California. Suddenly torn from her pig-farmer fiancé, the beautiful but naïve tomboy is thrown into a world of debutante balls, polo matches and people mainly concerned with their place in society. Nearly taken in by a couple of scheming ne’er-do-wells, Elly proves traditional country virtue triumphs over slick city vice.
Stepping into the roles of the iconic characters in WOB’s production are Dino P. Coppa, Sr. as Jed Clampett, Lizzie Bartlett Holman as Elly May, Rory Dunn as Jethro, Betsey Whitmore Brannen as Granny, Bill Kiska as Milburn Drysdale and Jessica Billones as Jane Hathaway. Joining them for a summer of laughs will be William Spaeth as Justin Addison, Megan E. West as Tiffany Meriwether, Tina M. Bruley as Judith von Vandercamp, Joey Leavitt as Lyle, and Sarah Biggs as Cousin Pearl.
The show has music and lyrics by Gregg Opelka, with a book by Amanda Rogers. The WOB production is directed by Justin M. Kiska, with music direction by Jordan B. Stocksdale and choreography by Jessica Billones.
“The Beverly Hillbillies: The Musical” opens at the Frederick theater on June 3 and runs through Aug. 31, with performances every Friday and Saturday evening and matinees on the first, third and fifth Sunday of each month. WOB is at 5 Willowdale Drive, Frederick. Learn more at wayoffbroadway.com.
