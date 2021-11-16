The holidays are just around the corner and this year, Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will be kicking off the festive season with its production of “That Christmas Spirit,” opening Nov. 19.
In “That Christmas Spirit,” as college freshman Izzy is planning a fun-filled holiday vacation with her friends, plans become upended at the last minute. With nowhere to go, she heads to her favorite aunt’s to spend Christmas. Little does she know, her aunt always volunteers at St. Paul's on Christmas Eve. Tagging along, very begrudgingly, Izzy meets all the colorful characters working at the food kitchen, helping to spread a little holiday cheer to the less fortunate in the neighborhood. As she gets to know the “do-gooders,” as she calls them, she learns what Christmas means to each of them and why they feel it’s so important to give something back to the community. In the end, the magic of the season may even help a cynical teenager find the true meaning of Christmas.
Bringing the characters in this heartwarming, family-friendly show to life are Jessica Billones as Aunt Celeste, Dino P. Coppa Sr. as Cap, Miles Malone as Nicholas St. Noel, Sarah Melinda as Gloria, Megan E. West as Merry Ann and Katharine Ford as Izzy.
“That Christmas Spirit” was written by Justin M. Kiska, who is also directing the production. The show is the 12th Christmas production Kiska has written for the theater. Music direction will be performed by Tina M. Bruley.
The show runs from Nov. 19 to Dec. 19, with performances every Friday and Saturday evening and matinees on the first, third and fifth Sunday of each month. For evening performances, guests should arrive for dinner at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m. For matinees, guests should arrive for lunch at 12:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 2:15 p.m. Regular priced tickets on a Friday evening or Sunday matinee are $52 per person; on a Saturday, tickets are $55 per person.
WOB is located at 5 Willowdale Drive in Frederick. To learn more, go to wayoffbroadway.com.
