Christmas is always the busiest time of the year at The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre. In addition to the Frederick theater’s Mainstage Christmas production, it offers several special events for the holiday season.
This year’s Family Theatre presentation will be a limited run of the new children’s musical “The Elves Who Saved Christmas.”
When Mayor Winnifred Wannatalk outlaws Christmas in Littletown, U.S.A., it’s up to Ginger Snap and Graham Cracker, two of Santa’s elves, to save the day — Christmas Day, to be specific.
“The Elves Who Saved Christmas” is the second installment of Way Off Broadway’s North Pole Series, following the 2015 premiere of “The Great Elf Adventure.” Both stage shows have featured elves who audience members have gotten to know over the years from Way Off Broadway’s annual Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Leading this year’s elf mis-adventure are Megan E. West as Ginger Snap and Joey Leavitt as Graham Cracker. Joining them on stage are Jessica Billones as Mrs. Andrews, Bill Kiska as Postman Morgan and Bekah Burgoon as Veronica. Having recently moved back to the area, Sarah Biggs returns to the Family Theatre stage to take on the role of Mayor Winnifred Wannatalk.
“The Elves Who Saved Christmas” was written and is directed by Justin M. Kiska, who also penned “The Great Elf Adventure.”
“Writing the North Pole shows is so much fun,” Kiska says. “Regulars at Way Off Broadway’s Breakfast with Santa have gotten to know some of these characters because they have been around since the very first breakfast in 2002. In a full stage show, they get to really see these comical elves in action.”
“The Elves Who Saved Christmas” runs Dec. 3 to 21 with performances every Saturday afternoon, a Sunday matinee on Dec. 11, and an early-evening performance on Dec. 21. Tickets for all of the performances are $22 and available by calling 301-662-6600.
Way Off Broadway is at 5 Willowdale Drive, Frederick. Go to wayoffbroadway.com to learn more.
