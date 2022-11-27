WOB elves Ginger & Graham 1.jpg

Will Ginger Snap and Graham Cracker save the day?

 Courtesy photo

Christmas is always the busiest time of the year at The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre. In addition to the Frederick theater’s Mainstage Christmas production, it offers several special events for the holiday season.

This year’s Family Theatre presentation will be a limited run of the new children’s musical “The Elves Who Saved Christmas.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription