The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre continues its season with the Broadway classic “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” The toe-tapping musical comedy will open June 23 and run through Aug. 12.
“How to Succeed” began as a book by Shepherd Meade, first published in 1952. It was a satiric instruction manual on how to navigate office life and get ahead. The book became a best-seller.
In 1955, Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert adapted the book into a play. However, it was never produced. Five years later, a creative team reworked the play into a musical, and “How to Succeed” opened at the 46th Street Theatre on Broadway in October 1961, starring Robert Morse as J. Pierrepont Finch.
A favorite among theatre-goers, this production marks the first time the show has ever been presented at Way Off Broadway.
Making his WOB debut is Tyler Crean, leading the cast as J. Pierrepont Finch.
“How to Succeed” has a book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert, with a score by Frank Loesser. Way Off Broadway’s production is directed by Jessica Billones, with choreography by Dee Buchanan and music direction by Jordan B. Stocksdale.
Performances will be held every Friday and Saturday evening with Sunday matinees on the first, third and fifth Sunday of each month. Tickets for dinner and the show on a Friday or Sunday are $55 per person and $59 on a Saturday. To purchase tickets, call 301-662-6600.
