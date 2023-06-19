H2S - Finch in Office.jpg

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will bring “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” to its Frederick stage.

 Way Off Broadway

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre continues its season with the Broadway classic “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” The toe-tapping musical comedy will open June 23 and run through Aug. 12.

“How to Succeed” began as a book by Shepherd Meade, first published in 1952. It was a satiric instruction manual on how to navigate office life and get ahead. The book became a best-seller.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription