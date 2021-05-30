Ever since Edgar Allan Poe wrote “The Murders in the Rue Morgue,” mysteries have been a part of our entertainment culture. Since the days of Arthur Conan Doyle and Agatha Christie, audiences love a good whodunnit — and, deep down, everyone thinks they have what it takes to be the next great sleuth.
Coming June 4 and 5, guests at The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will have the chance to play detective and solve “The Case of the Oldest Living Showgirl.”
Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre has become known for not only its Mainstage productions that include classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres of Broadway’s latest titles, but also for its interactive murder mystery series, Marquee Mysteries. Launched in 2005, Marquee Mysteries has grown from producing mystery events solely at the theater to include venues around the area, including onboard the Walkersville Southern Railroad and at Nora Roberts’ Inn Boonsboro.
In “The Case of the Oldest Living Showgirl,” fading showgirl-turned-headliner Bernadette Sharp is preparing to kick off her summer concert tour, only to have her opening night performance interrupted by murder. Everyone involved in the show becomes a suspect, and it is up to the audience to solve the case.
The show will play two evenings only, with guests arriving at 6 p.m. June 4 and 5. Tickets are $45 per person and available by calling 301-662-6600. Learn more at wayoffbroadway.com.
