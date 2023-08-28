Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre will kick off its Blockbuster 30th Anniversary Season on Jan. 19 with Agatha Christie’s “A Murder is Announced.” To celebrate the milestone, WOB’s producers have announced a lineup that includes regional premiere productions of some of the newest and biggest name shows to appear on Broadway in recent seasons.
Each season, WOB’s Mainstage produces five Broadway-style productions. Over the years, shows such as “Oliver!,” “Guys & Dolls,” “Oklahoma!,” “Grease,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Hello, Dolly!” have all found homes at the Frederick Theatre.
WOB has also become known for producing regional and area premiere productions. These include the first-time Frederick productions of Neil Simon’s “The Goodbye Girl The Musical,” Jerry Herman’s “La Cage aux Folles,” Mel Brooks’ “The Producer,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5: The Musical” and many others. In 2009, WOB was also one of the first theaters in the country to receive the rights to produce a regional production of the musical comedy “The Wedding Singer.”
In addition to “A Murder is Announced,” coming to WOB in 2024 will be a regional premiere of “Diana The Musical,” the comedy musical “Tootsie,” a regional premiere of “Anastasia” and a new holiday musical, “Christmas Chronicles.”
“We wanted to put together an amazing lineup of shows,” said WOB executive producer and chief executive officer Bill Kiska. “We’ve had such an unbelievable reaction from our audiences since we announced next year’s productions.”
Learn more about WOB, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, at wayoffbroadway.com.
2024 SEASON
An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock's Victorian house. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death, and a determined inspector grimly following the case's twists and turns. Fortunately, Miss Marple is on hand to provide the solution — at some risk to herself — in a dramatic final confrontation.
It’s 1981 and the world is hungry for a royal wedding — but is the 20-year-old bride prepared for what comes after? Following her fairytale union, Princess Diana faces a distant husband, an unmovable monarchy, and overwhelming media scrutiny. But her modern perspective and remarkable compassion galvanizes a nation, even as it threatens the royal family’s hold on England.
“Tootsie” is the hilarious award-winning musical based on one of the funniest comedic films of all time, in which Michael Dorsey is a skilled actor with a talent for not keeping a job. Desperate and out-of-work, he makes a last-ditch effort at making his dreams come true … by disguising himself as actress Dorothy Michaels. In a meteoric rise to Broadway stardom, Dorothy soon has audiences falling at her feet while Michael (disguised as Dorothy) is falling for his co-star.
This dazzling show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.
Every year, WOB brings a new Christmas production to the stage, giving friends and family the opportunity to gather together and celebrate the season.
These shows blend songs and music from Christmases past and present and are perfect for the entire family.
