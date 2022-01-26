Creative, whimsical and magical — these are the words often used to describe the annual “Amazing Tablescapes” exhibition at the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in Hagerstown. The shows feature themed dinner service settings that are grand in nature.
The WCMFA will again virtually host the fundraising event in 2022. A ticketed virtual preview party will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 via Zoom. The public can view “Amazing Tablescapes” beginning Feb. 1 and through Feb. 28 at wcmfa.org/amazing-tablescapes.
This year, 11 elaborately decorated tablescapes by regional and international designers will be featured. Once the designers create their tables, their creations are documented through photographs and video. The photos and videos are used to create an online exhibition and tour. Virtual visitors can vote online through donations to the museum in support of their favorite table. Last year’s “Tablescapes” raised over $37,000 for the museum.
Competition for the People’s Choice Award is always heated in the final hours of the event.
Tickets to the virtual preview event cost $100, which includes a gift bag filled with locally sourced goodies. Attendees to the virtual preview reception receive two entries for a chance to win one of two watercolor paintings by the late E. Lee Weaver.
To purchase tickets to the preview reception, call 301-739-5727, or go to wcmfa.org/amazing-tablescapes. The public can vote online for the People’s Choice Awards Feb. 1 to 28. The winner will be named March 3.
