Beer and spirits releases this week in Frederick County and beyond.
Brewery: Fourscore Beer Co.
Beer: Jahmba - Strawberry/Raspberry/PB/Marshmallow
Release Date: Saturday, August 7, 2021
—
Beer: Jahmba - BlackBerry/Pineapple/Creamsicle
Release Date: Saturday, August 7, 2021
—
Beer: Lager Life — Dortmunder Export
Release Date Saturday, August 7, 2021
Brewery: Smoketown Brewing
Beer: Omar's Comin' West Coast DIPA
Release Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021
What's the deal? This West Coast Double IPA packs a punch. Citrus and pine notes come together in a higher ABV beer that sneaks up on you. Though it doesn't come from the west side of Baltimore, we should like we should warn you … Omar's coming!
—
Beer: Kramer's Cream Ale
Release Date: Friday, August 6, 2021
What's the deal? Back on draft! Five grains work together to form one smooth drinking Cream Ale.
—
Beer: Atomic Garden
Release Date: Friday, August 6, 2021
What's the deal? A brand new hazy IPA made with all celestial hops. Galaxy, mosaic and centennial all work together to make a delicious, blended aroma and body.
Brewery: Steinhardt Brewing
Beer: Orange Punch with Tangerine
Release Date Friday, August 6, 2021
What's the deal? For Firkin Friday, we will have Orange Punch cask conditioned with Tangerine.
—
Beer: Kolsch
Release Date: Friday, August 6, 2021
What's the deal? Our traditional Kolsch returns this Friday.
(2) comments
I wish one of these breweries would release a nice Scotch Ale that isn't too hoppy, or a nice barlywine that also isn't too hoppy. Flying Dog has their Horn Dog, which is good, but the last 2 years it's been too hoppy compared to before. Barlywine is not meant to be a hop-fest. Some of us don't like nausea-inducing levels of hops.
Rockwell has a Barrel Aged (McClintock Rye Whiskey Barrels) Wee Heavy Scotch Ale called Groundskeeper Willy! It's in 22oz bomber bottles to take home.
