Chris Sands

Beer and spirits releases this week in Frederick County and beyond.

Brewery: Fourscore Beer Co.

Beer: Jahmba - Strawberry/Raspberry/PB/Marshmallow

Release Date: Saturday, August 7, 2021

Beer: Jahmba - BlackBerry/Pineapple/Creamsicle

Release Date: Saturday, August 7, 2021

Beer: Lager Life — Dortmunder Export

Release Date Saturday, August 7, 2021

Brewery: Smoketown Brewing

Beer: Omar's Comin' West Coast DIPA

Release Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021

What's the deal? This West Coast Double IPA packs a punch. Citrus and pine notes come together in a higher ABV beer that sneaks up on you. Though it doesn't come from the west side of Baltimore, we should like we should warn you … Omar's coming!

Beer: Kramer's Cream Ale

Release Date: Friday, August 6, 2021

What's the deal? Back on draft! Five grains work together to form one smooth drinking Cream Ale.

Beer: Atomic Garden

Release Date: Friday, August 6, 2021

What's the deal? A brand new hazy IPA made with all celestial hops. Galaxy, mosaic and centennial all work together to make a delicious, blended aroma and body.

Brewery: Steinhardt Brewing

Beer: Orange Punch with Tangerine

Release Date Friday, August 6, 2021

What's the deal? For Firkin Friday, we will have Orange Punch cask conditioned with Tangerine.

Beer: Kolsch

Release Date: Friday, August 6, 2021

What's the deal? Our traditional Kolsch returns this Friday.

(2) comments

Greg F
Greg F

I wish one of these breweries would release a nice Scotch Ale that isn't too hoppy, or a nice barlywine that also isn't too hoppy. Flying Dog has their Horn Dog, which is good, but the last 2 years it's been too hoppy compared to before. Barlywine is not meant to be a hop-fest. Some of us don't like nausea-inducing levels of hops.

thrash11

Rockwell has a Barrel Aged (McClintock Rye Whiskey Barrels) Wee Heavy Scotch Ale called Groundskeeper Willy! It's in 22oz bomber bottles to take home.

