Beer and spirits releases this week in Frederick County and beyond.
Cushwa Brewing Co.
Beer: Delusions Of Virtue DIPA 8%
Release Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
What's the deal? This beer has a pleasant aroma of citrus zest and candied pineapple. The hops used in this beer create tropical flavors, which are then intertwined with a medium creamy body and low bitterness.
—
Beer: Cush IPA 6.5%
Release Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
What's the deal? A hazy, crushable IPA with a bouquet of fruit, berries, and pine. The flavor is lightly jammy with a bready malt backbone to balance.
—
Steinhardt Brewing
Beer: Bourbon-Barrel Aged Pumpkin Pie
Release Date: Friday, January 28, 2022
What's the deal? For Firkin Friday, we cask conditioned our Pumpkin Pie Ale in bourbon barrels
—
Rockwell Brewery
Beer: Rockin The Red — Imperial Red Ale
Release Date: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
What's the deal? This brew might just check you into the boards if you don't watch it! Perfect color, notes of caramel and roast. St Paddy's day all year round! GO CAPS!! 10.7 ABV
—
Idiom Brewing Co.
Beer: Crash Pad
Release Date: Friday, January 28, 2022
What's the deal? Triple Hazy IPA, 10.5% ABV. This devilishly smooth and juicy Triple Hazy IPA is brewed with Citra and Mosaic Incognito in the whirlpool with hefty doses of Citra and Mosaic Spectrum in the first of two dry hops. A big punch of Strata hops were added in the second dry hop for a big, slightly dank, juice bomb. You'll get pronounced notes of wild strawberry, cantaloupe and citrus with touches of peach making for a delicious and deceptive treat that hides its booze well!
—
Beer: Island Time
Release Date: Friday, January 28, 2022
What's the deal? Fruited Sour, 6% ABV. We built this brew to remind us from sunny times on the beach! We tossed over 350 lbs of Papaya and 40# of Tahitian Lime into the mix. With a tart finish and a pronounced lime presence supported by a smooth and sweet backbone from the Papaya. Miss the beach? We do too, so let's go back!
—
Beer: Peanut Gallery
Release Date: Friday, January 28, 2022
What's the deal? Peanut Butter Porter, 6.5% ABV. With a malty smooth base, chocolate overtones and delicious peanut butter finish; this will give you flash backs of your favorite childhood candy.
(4) comments
I wish one of these breweries would release a nice Scotch Ale that isn't too hoppy, or a nice barlywine that also isn't too hoppy. Flying Dog has their Horn Dog, which is good, but the last 2 years it's been too hoppy compared to before. Barlywine is not meant to be a hop-fest. Some of us don't like nausea-inducing levels of hops.
Rockwell has a Barrel Aged (McClintock Rye Whiskey Barrels) Wee Heavy Scotch Ale called Groundskeeper Willy! It's in 22oz bomber bottles to take home.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Try Midnight Run. They specialize in high gravity brews.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.