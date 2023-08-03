The Weinberg Center for the Arts and New Spire Arts announce the lineup for their upcoming seasons full of live music, comedy, dance, film and other performances in downtown Frederick. The Weinberg season kicks off Sept. 10 with Tommy James and The Shondells and New Spire Arts launches its season with jazz pianist Lafayette Gilchrist on Sept. 22.
Tickets will go on sale to Weinberg Center members at 10 a.m. Aug. 10 and to the public at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at weinbergcenter.org. Tickets are also available by phone at 301-600-2828 and in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Some performances that have been previously announced are already on sale
WEINBERG CENTER LIVE SERIES:
Versa-Style Dance Company
Frederick Reads presents Michelle Zauner
John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band
Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro: “Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret”
Peter Noone & Herman's Hermits with Special Guest The Marcels
Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience
When You Wish Upon a Star — A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney
Sara Evans Christmas Show
World Ballet Series Nutcracker
Eric Byrd Trio performs “A Charlie Brown Christmas”
World Ballet Series: “Swan Lake”
Teelin Irish Dance: Celtic Journey
The Everly Brothers Experience featuring The Zmed Brothers
The Frederick Symphony Orchestra presents "The Great American Songbook"
The Weinberg Center will once again host the Frederick Speaker Series, celebrating 11 years bringing world-class speakers to the community. As previously announced, the 2024 lineup features Monica Lewinsky, Shannon Bream, James Comey, Chuck D and Cheryl Strayed.
The 2023/2024 Family Series will feature familiar and new characters in performances appropriate for all ages. In addition to “BLIPPI The Wonderful World Tour,” shows will include “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live King For A Day,” “Cat Kid Comic Club The Musical,” “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Sing Along Party,” “Buckets N Boards Comedy Percussion Show,” “Giraffes Can’t Dance The Musical,” “Animaniacs in Concert” and annual holiday favorites “The Nutcracker” and “A Christmas Carol.”
Honoring its roots as the former Tivoli movie palace, the Weinberg Center will continue to present its Silent Film Series, featuring live accompaniment on its Wurlitzer organ. The series begins Oct. 29 with the 1925 classic “The Unholy Three.” The Wonder Book Classic Film Series starts its season off Sept. 14 with the 1971 classic “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
Now In its second year as part of the Weinberg Center family, the intimate black box theater at New Spire Arts offers a wide variety of programming.
NEW SPIRE STAGES 23/24 SEASON:
Martha Redbone Roots Project
Trevor Watts & Jamie Harris
PUSH Physical Theatre - Generic Male
"50 Years Gone" A Tribute to Jim Croce
Irish Christmas in America
The "It's 5 O'clock Somewhere" Show
National String Symphonia
Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas
The Weinberg Center will continue to showcase emerging artists in its pay-what-you-want Tivoli Discovery Series which will be held at New Spire Arts again this season. The lineup includes Damn Tall Buildings, The Barefoot Movement, The Trills and The Crane Wives.
