Lights in the Night skybox (copy)
Buy Now

The front wall of the Weinberg Center for the Arts in 2020.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The Weinberg Center for the Arts and New Spire Arts announce the lineup for their upcoming seasons full of live music, comedy, dance, film and other performances in downtown Frederick. The Weinberg season kicks off Sept. 10 with Tommy James and The Shondells and New Spire Arts launches its season with jazz pianist Lafayette Gilchrist on Sept. 22.

Tickets will go on sale to Weinberg Center members at 10 a.m. Aug. 10 and to the public at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at weinbergcenter.org. Tickets are also available by phone at 301-600-2828 and in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Some performances that have been previously announced are already on sale

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription