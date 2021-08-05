The Weinberg Center for the Arts announces the line-up for its 42nd season of live comedy, music, dance, family programming and film, continuing its commitment to presenting diverse, affordable entertainment to the Frederick community. The season kicks off Sept. 2 with a Tivoli Discovery Series concert with Jocelyn & Chris Arndt.
Tickets go on sale to Weinberg Center members at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 and to the public at 10 a.m. Aug. 19. Tickets and memberships can be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Tickets for performances previously announced or rescheduled from spring 2020 are already on sale to the public.
THE 2021-22 LIVE SERIES PERFORMANCES:
Pippen by the Fredericktowne Players
An Evening with Straight No Chaser
Teelin Irish Dance Company
Lewis Black: It Gets Better Every Day
An Evening with David Sedaris
Mike Brooks & Friends w/ Still Familiar
Men Are From Mars Women Are From Venus Live!
The Magic of Rob Lake
Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock n’ Roll
Pressing Stings with Silent Old Mtns.
Sideline & Hogslop String Band
Frederick Jazz Festival w/Headliner Terence Blanchard
U.S. Air Force Concert Band
Jerrod Niemann
John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band
The Frederick Symphony Orchestra
A John Denver Christmas
A Chanticleer Christmas
Eric Byrd Trio
Judy Collins, Tom Paxton & The Don Juans
1964 The Tribute
We Banjo 3
Trey McLauglin & The Sounds of Zamar
JJ Grey & Mofro
Blind Visionaries
In Conversation: John Leguizamo
Classic Albums Live
Russian Ballet Theater’s Swan Lake
Katie Deal in Crazy for Patsy Cline
Cherish The Ladies
Thompson Square
Paula Poundstone
An Evening with Vice Admiral Walter “Ted” Carter
Friends! The Musical Parody
The Weinberg Center will once again host the Frederick Speaker Series, now in its ninth season of bringing world-class leaders into the community. As previously announced, the 2021-2022 line-up features Michael Pollan, P.J. O’Rourke, Fran Lebowitz, Henry Louis Gates Jr., Chris Wallace and Soledad O’Brien.
The 2021-2022 Family Series will feature performances appropriate for all ages. Shows include The Magic of Rob Lake, Airplay by Acrobuffos, Afrique en Cirque by Cirque Kalabanté, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live Neighbor Day, Paddington Bear Gets In A Jam and annual holiday favorites, Lightwire Theatre: A Very Electric Christmas, The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol.
The Weinberg Center will continue to showcase emerging artists in its pay-what-you-want Tivoli Discovery Series. The 2021-2022 line-up includes Jocelyn & Chris Arndt, The Honey Dewdrops, The Rt’s, Matt Nakoa, Gangstagrass and Yasmin Williams.
Honoring its roots as the former Tivoli movie palace, the Weinberg Center will continue to present its Silent Film Series, featuring live accompaniment on its Wurlitzer organ. The series begins Oct. 15 with the 1929 classic “The Iron Mask.” The Flying Dog Film Series starts its season Sept. 29 with “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and the Cinema Club Film Series first film of the year is “Sense and Sensibility” on Oct. 3.
