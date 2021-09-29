The Weinberg Center for the Arts offers three initiatives that will provide free tickets this season to area veterans, children facing catastrophic illnesses and frontline workers.
Two of these ticket initiatives are existing programs. The Sharon I. Hooper Fund for Children at the Community Foundation of Frederick County funds tickets for children facing catastrophic illnesses and their families, while the Delaplaine Foundation funds tickets for area veterans and their families. The Intermission Project is a new program this season which was funded entirely by donations from Weinberg Center patrons, members and sponsors, during the pandemic. This fund will provide free tickets for workers who have been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as first responders, healthcare workers and frontline employees.
“Making sure the arts are accessible to the broadest audience possible is a cornerstone of the Weinberg Center’s mission,” said Rebecca O’Leary, manager of development. “As we cautiously open our doors, we want to make sure these members of our community have access to great arts experiences when they feel safe it is safe to do so.”
Eligible, interested parties should contact Jef Cliber at jcliber@cityoffrederickmd.gov or 301-600-2878 to learn more. Tickets can be requested for most performances in the 2021-2022 season, which runs through June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.