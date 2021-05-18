When the Weinberg Center for the Arts closed its doors on March 12, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff thought it would just be a matter of weeks before they re-opened. Now, over a year later, restrictions from the state of Maryland, Frederick County and the city of Frederick are being lifted to allow the Weinberg Center for the Arts to carefully reopen.
First on the schedule are community dance recitals. Mid-Maryland Performing Arts Center kicked off the season with their recitals this past weekend, to the excitement of dancers and their parents.
“One of the most frequent comments I hear from adult patrons coming to shows at the Weinberg is ‘I danced on that stage when I was young,’” said John Healey, executive theater manager at the Weinberg. “When COVID-19 shut everything down last March, dance students from area companies lost an important arts experience.”
Additional shows will feature 24/7 Dance Studio, Dance Unlimited, Center Stage Performing Arts Academy, The Dee Buchanan Studio of Dance, YMCA and Elower-Sicilia Productions of Dance.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to perform in our ‘home’ theater again,” said Gina Korrell, owner of 24/7 Dance Studio. “We have been hosting our shows at the Weinberg Center for the past 15 years.”
Several improvements were made to the building over the past year to ensure safety upon reopening. Ultraviolet lights and HEPA filters were installed in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. Touchless paper and soap dispensers were installed in all the theater restrooms. Hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the lobby areas. Automatic door openers were installed in the front doors, so patrons can enter the building without touching the door handles. Automatic light sensors were installed in the bathrooms, and floor markings are in place throughout the building to encourage social distancing.
Masks will be required, and temperature checks will be done upon entry. Social distancing will be implemented throughout the building. Tickets are sold in pods of two, three and four, with every other row blocked and two seats empty between parties for adequate social distancing. In addition, arrival and departure times will be staggered to reduce crowds in the lobby areas. No concessions will be sold or allowed in the theater for these performances in May and June, but the Weinberg plans to resume concession sales when the theater opens for its new season in the fall.
The Weinberg Center’s full 2021-22 season will be announced Aug. 5, 2021. More information about programming at the Weinberg Center for the Arts can be found at weinbergcenter.org.
