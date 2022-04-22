Are you ready to get out and enjoy the spring weather with a lovely woodland walk? It’s that time of year when we can watch as the buds on the trees burst out of their winter jackets to gather those first rays of spring sunshine. Listen as the birds sing, flirt and get utterly twitterpated. Crouch down low to observe even the tiniest spring ephemerals.
Wait. What? Spring ephemerals? Ephemeral means lasting for a very short time. Cramming their entire growth cycle into early spring, these little plants sprout, grow to maturity, bloom, get pollinated and make their seeds before the forest canopy develops and blocks the sun.
We at the Frederick Forestry Board are often asked for advice about good locations for tree walks, wildflower walks and bird watching, so we’d like to share some ideas for easy woodland walks and hikes.
APPALACHIAN TRAIL AND THE C&O CANALThe most obvious choices for a beautiful spring walk would be anywhere along the Appalachian Trail and the C&O Canal. If you would like the potential for stunning views, sloping trails and good exercise, the Appalachian Trail is a great choice. If you would like a flat, shaded and easy walk, the C&O Canal is best. These two general choices are both fairly well-known in Frederick County, but perhaps you’d like some specific suggestions for less obvious locations.
MONOCACY NATIONAL BATTLEFIELDPerhaps you’ve never even considered the relatively centrally located Monocacy National Battlefield for walking on a beautiful day. The park has many trails to choose from, some wooded, some skirting meadows, and some trails offer both. An example of the latter is Ford Loop Trail, where you can see lots of spring ephemerals. It is currently rife with Virginia bluebells and other pretty little ephemerals that might require a little more searching.
BROWNS FARM TRAILHigh up in the Catoctin Mountains is a favorite short trail that is much-loved by nature fanatics, the rich and quiet Browns Farm Trail. At only .4 miles, you might think it’s not worth the drive, but if you are a nature looky-loo, you’ll stay busy studying and photographing all the beautiful little ephemerals, such as trout lilies and bloodroot, ferns, skunk cabbage and bear corn. Keep in mind this location tends to be at least a week behind somewhere like the Ford Loop. Due to its high biodiversity, this trail has interest just about any time of the year with all sorts of fascinating flora and fauna, so plan to return every few weeks to see and hear new things.
GAMBRILL MILL TRAILIf you have a young family or have difficulty walking, Gambrill Mill Trail is a great choice. Much of it is a boardwalk and all of it is very flat. It has lovely scenic views of the river and interpretive waysides. In the summer, the large, central meadow has all kinds of bird action and beautiful summer wildflowers. While you are there, be sure to check out the Frederick County champion linden tree along the driveway up to the manor house and the two enormous and handsome tulip trees that flank its entrance. Stunners!
FOUNTAIN ROCK NATURE CENTERIf you have a young family, you really should take a trip to Fountain Rock Nature Center. There is so much for kids to enjoy at Fountain Rock — history, ecology a nature center with lots of critters, a playground an outdoor mud pie kitchen, the quarry pond full of turtles and fish kids can feed, a short nature trail with interpretive signs and interactive displays, and a natural spring that gushes up to 3.25 million gallons a day. You might even find a lovely little bird nest.
SNAVELY FORD TRAILFor spring ephemerals, it’s hard to beat a trail that meanders along a creek or river. Snavely Ford Trail is just such an easy woodland path. Just about anyone can walk this trail located near Burnside Bridge at Antietam National Battlefield. You can first enjoy a visit to the famous bridge and then proceed to Snavely Ford Trail along Antietam Creek. When you visit the bridge, be sure to note the huge American sycamore tree. Classified as a Witness Tree, this incredible behemoth was in its youth during the horrific battles that occurred here. Snavely Ford Trail is lush and peaceful with a very wide variety of beautiful life forms, such as toadshade and squirrel corn. It’s mostly flat with a not unreasonable slope toward the end. At about 2 miles long, it should take about 90 minutes to walk at a leisurely pace and has several benches where you can rest, listen to the sounds of nature, gaze upon the serene water, watch the swallows swooping through the air and just … breathe. Happy trails!
