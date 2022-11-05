Roller skating’s retro appeal has come around again. There are pop-up rinks in New York City, skaters in parks and on roadways, celebrities wearing skates, and lots and lots of skates on social media.

Some say it’s because of the pandemic, which drew more people to tie on roller skates, looking for outdoor exercise and relief from lockdown boredom. There’s also a larger nostalgia in fashion and music for the ’70s, ’80s and disco — the last time roller skating was so hot.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription