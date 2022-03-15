Maryland Humanities announces the selection of “What’s Mine and Yours” by Naima Coster for the 2022 One Maryland One Book program. “What’s Mine and Yours” is a multigenerational saga featuring two North Carolina families. They collide in ways that neither is prepared for when Black students from the east side of the county are integrated into the predominantly white schools on the west side. Readers will follow these families over decades as they break apart and come back together. Parade called the novel “an intimate portrait of love, motherhood, class and race.”
“What’s Mine and Yours” was chosen by a committee of librarians, educators, authors and bibliophiles in February from nearly 300 titles suggested last fall by readers across the state for the theme New Beginnings. The author tour and other One Maryland One Book programming will occur in the fall. Maryland Humanities will announce details this summer.
“‘With What’s Mine and Yours,’ Naima Coster explores familial relationships with a clear sense of the world around her and the moment we live in,” says Lindsey Baker, executive director at Maryland Humanities. “The novel is riveting and thought-provoking, inviting readers into the lives of her complex, layered characters.”
Coster is the author of two novels, “What's Mine and Yours,” an instant New York Times bestseller, and her debut, “Halsey Street,” which was a finalist for the 2018 Kirkus Prize for Fiction. Her stories and essays have appeared in Elle, Time, Kweli, The New York Times, The Cut, The Sunday Times, Catapult and elsewhere. In 2020, she received the National Book Foundation's 5 Under 35 honor.
Naima has taught writing for over a decade in community settings, youth programs and universities. She currently teaches in the low-residency MFA program at Antioch University in Los Angeles. She lives in Brooklyn with her family.
Copies of the 2022 One Maryland One Book selection will be dropped off in public spaces in three counties beginning in mid-August as part of Wandering Books, a fun campaign that introduces readers to “What’s Mine and Yours” and the One Maryland One Book program. Anyone can receive clues about where to find books via Maryland Humanities’ Maryland Center for the Book Facebook page or by following @MDHumanities on Twitter. This year, libraries in will distribute books throughout their communities. After finding a copy of “What’s Mine and Yours,” readers log on to bookcrossing.com and register their book’s ID number, post a comment or review when they’ve finished reading, then leave the book somewhere public for another reader to find and enjoy. Instructions are located on a label inside the book cover. Participation is free. Those who register books will be automatically entered to win a $25 gift certificate to bookshop.org after the campaign ends on Nov. 15 and must include their name and email to be eligible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.