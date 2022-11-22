There was a time in the mid-’90s when my closet contained several pairs of khakis, blue long-sleeved oxfords and a collection of silly men’s ties.
Yes, my friends, in my 20s, I was a proud customer service manager at Hagerstown’s only Blockbuster.
And those clothes?
That was my uniform.
So, you can understand my interest in Netflix’s new comedy series “Blockbuster,” released Nov. 3. I wondered if it would be nostalgic — or triggering — for my years behind the counter.
“Blockbuster” stars Randall Park as Timmy Yoon, who is the franchise owner of a Blockbuster in Michigan that suddenly becomes the last one of its kind in the world. (Actually, the last Blockbuster still open is Bend, Oregon, which earned that title in 2019.)
Timmy is surrounded by his crush, employee and cheerleader Eliza (Melissa Fumero), and the rest of his ragtag crew, Connie (Olga Merediz), an older motherly-type; Carlos (Tyler Alvarez), who wants to be Quentin Tarantino; and Hannah (Madeleine Arthur), a homeschooled young woman who doesn’t watch movies and is extra thrifty. The cast also includes Percy Scott (J.B. Smoove), who is Timmy’s best friend and owns the strip mall, and Percy’s daughter, Kayla (Kamaia Fairburn), who also works at the video store.
The show follows Timmy as he tries to make a go of it with a video (or, technically, DVD) store in a digital world and the sacrifices and lengths he goes to in order to ensure his business stays afloat and his staff has jobs.
When I saw the first shots of “Blockbuster” on the screen, it brought back all the feels. The store’s setup of video racks and counter were the same, as was the signature color scheme, blue and gold. I could almost hear the whirl of the video tape rewinder and smell the ACT II Movie Theater Butter microwave popcorn packets.
Season one of “Blockbuster” is very much cast-driven. I would love to see more interaction with the customers. From customers quizzing us on movie trivia, insisting we were purposely putting videos back in the wrong places so “other people” could get them, and getting upset because the last copy of “Ernest Goes to Jail” was already rented out (the Ernest line was by far the most popular video series) to our crew’s informal competitions to see who could get enough customers to buy the popcorn, I witnessed enough bits to last a couple seasons.
What I loved the most about working at Blockbuster was recommending movies to customers — a great date movie, an action flick or the scariest horror film. Or correctly guessing the answer to questions like “I’m looking for a movie with that guy that was in that commercial that played opposite that girl with long hair.” Remember, this was the mid-1990s, before Google or Internet Movie Database were even a thing. Although the show is modern day, I would expect the customers to still be asking the same type of questions.
Also, in “Blockbuster” there is no mention of the “sharks” — the customers who would impatiently wait by the counter to see if a new release had been watched and returned. It didn’t matter where they were in the store; they could hear that video drop in the return slot over the buzz of a crowd and instantly be at the counter asking what movie was back.
When I worked at Blockbuster, there also was a slight misunderstanding of the type of movies we carried. I can’t tell you how many times people would stop us while we were putting away returned movies. They would look around like we were a couple of spies, ready to exchange classified documents, then whisper if they could get into the “locked room.” The conversation on my end typically went something along the lines of, “Sure, sir — it’s the bathroom” or “No, sir — we are a family video store.” They’d usually bow their heads and sulk away, until I directed them to the foreign film section.
One thing that annoys me about the series? The cast is constantly quoting TV shows, when I feel they should be using more movie quips. In my experience, we were movie geeks who knew great one-liners and would often talk to each other in movie lines (some of us had whole scenes of “Clerks” memorized). We had a few regular customers who would quote a line and see if we could guess the movie.
And that uniform. In the series, staff members don deep blue company shirts with the logo. I would have loved to wear those shirts instead of the oxfords. When the franchise owner made his “surprise” visits, they included an inspection. If you didn’t have the top button of your oxford shirt buttoned and your tie neatly knotted, you would get reamed out. Yes, when you spent your own minimum-wage dollars to purchase your own uniform, you would be yelled at, often in front of customers. That’s the triggering part I mentioned earlier. But I digress.
In addition to free rentals, Blockbuster had some great perks. I still have a few mementos from my Blockbuster days that I hold dear to my heart. One is a replica 1940s tabletop radio and cassette tape player that was a publicity item from 1994’s “The Shadow” when it released to video. It was given to me because I willingly came in every time someone called out of work (which was A LOT).
The other is a VHS release poster for Jimmy Stewart’s “Vertigo.” The 1958 movie gained a new fanbase when it was released on VHS in 1995.
And, finally, my Blockbuster nametag, which I’ve kept all these years.
I also won trip to fly in the Blockbuster blimp, but it was called off due to high winds and never rescheduled.
What the new “Blockbuster” show does get right is the hodgepodge of staff members. I got along great with my assistant managers and manager, as well as the rest of the crew. Our group was a collection of high school, college and post-college kids, alongside adults who made Blockbuster their third or fourth job. From the outside, we didn’t look like we had anything in common, but we did: We loved sharing the movies we loved.
Crystal Schelle is an award-winning journalist whose work has been published locally, regionally and nationally. She enjoys trivia, cats and streaming movies.
