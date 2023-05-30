Well, Memorial Day has come and gone, and you know what that means: Summer is officially here. Or, well, unofficially, I guess (the season doesn’t technically start until June 21), but you know what I mean. That said, Frederick has become a fun little place to be in the warmer months (as long as those warmer months aren’t a bit too warm). There are multiple concert series going down, neat outside venues spread out across the city and a family cookout or two that you don’t want to miss.
That in mind, I thought I’d cobble together a list of the things I’m looking forward to the most throughout the next few months — or at least until Labor Day comes and officially unofficially closes summer. There’s a lot going on, friends, so choose wisely. Of course, none of us can make it to everything, but darn it if I won’t try to at least make it to these can’t-miss summer spectaculars. Let’s go.
JUNE
June 1: Dale and the Dubs, Alive@Five (Carroll Creek Amphitheater)
About 100,000 years ago, I used to write record reviews for this very newspaper, and once upon a time, I had the privilege of covering an album from ol’ Dale and his Zubs. It was really good stuff, and I can only imagine these guys have gotten better through the years. If memory serves, these guys are best digested during summer weather, particularly in an outdoor setting, so you’re not going to find a better place than Alive@Five to see these cats. Let the good reggae/rock vibes roll.
June 10: Flooded, Dumb Valley, The Dirty Middle (Olde Mother Brewing)
Full disclosure: I’m involved in booking music at Olde Mother Brewing, so all your grain-of-salt comments are welcome. But I just love the people involved in this show — and it’s even better that all three of these are killer bands. It’ll be rocky and it’ll be bluesy and it’ll be a great way to ease into a June Saturday night, where the sweat comes easy and the music never ends.
June 10: Mr. Husband, Rozwell Kid’s Jordan Hudkins (Sky Stage)
Paired with Frederick’s Festival of the Arts, this might easily become one of my favorite shows of the summer. Not only am I glad to see Mr. Husband out there, dipping their toes back into the live music world (and, hopefully, new music world), but it’s been a while since Rozwell Kid in any form has taken a Frederick stage. It might be tough to bounce back and forth between Olde Mother and Sky Stage, but get those walking shoes ready, because June 10 should be quite the night in downtown Frederick.
June 24-25: Frederick Jazz Festival (New Spire Stages, Sky Stage, Tenth Ward Distilling, Baker Park Bandshell)
I absolutely love that they are running multiple venues for this thing this year (because, buddy, I know something about running multiple venues in the name of a festival in Frederick and let me tell you, it can be ... tough), and I absolutely love that Frederick still has a jazz festival. It’s grown exponentially over the past five years, and hat’s off to the organizers for sticking to their vision. This year’s installment should not disappoint, as pianist Marcus Johnson headlines the festival at New Spire Stages, while drummer Wes Watkins is a hell of a get and should turn in a hell of a show. Here’s to another year of one of Frederick’s coolest staples.
JULY
July 13: Zootu, Alive@Five (Carroll Creek Amphitheater)
Now, this could get fun. The brainchild of Thad Achey, he of daMOOD fame, is bringing his solo project to the big stage for what should be the most interesting three hours of music Alive@Five will offer this summer. I can promise anyone reading this that you’ll be transfixed by the percussive nature of the music and the baritone croon of Achey’s vocal work. It’ll be mesmerizing in all the most beautiful ways.
July 15: Emo Night (Olde Mother Brewing)
Yes, I know I have a hand in the booking that goes on at Olde Mother, but this particular event stuck out to me because the first two times we put these things together, the masses sure did seem to love it. This time around, come cry-sing to songs from Motion City Soundtrack, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional and Fall Out Boy. And don’t worry: You’ll be forgiven if you want to relive that wild haircut you had from back in the day, if for only one night.
July 21: The Sensational Barnes Brothers (Weinberg Center)
PopMatters once said this about the Sensational Barnes Brothers: “The brothers run through a spectrum of moods and modes in their gospel soul, often bridging the gap between, say, the Soul Stirrers and Stax, all the while keeping a local flavor.” I couldn’t have said it better myself. Dan Auerbach’s boys are going to bring some summer soul to Frederick. This is can’t-miss.
July 28: The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. (New Spire Stages)
The decision-makers at the Weinberg are putting together one hell of a week of funky music, between the Barnes Brothers, who are the Weinberg a week before this, and then The Rumble at New Spire Stages to close out July. Dig New Orleans music? This one’s for you. And from what I’ve seen online, these aren’t just concerts; these are experiences. Downtown will be cookin’ up something special on this night.
AUGUST
August 19: The Coffin Draggers, Atomic Mosquitos, The Luau Cinders (Sky Stage)
The hottest month of the year lines up perfectly with some surf rock, right? Atomic Mosquitos are local legends at this point, and The Coffin Draggers have quite a following of their own. Considering how they’re coming down from New York, you have to think they’ll be ready to get a party started in perhaps Frederick’s most interesting music venue. As the season draws to a close, you’ll have one more dance party in you, and this should do just the trick.
August 27: The Players Band (Baker Park Bandshell)
Rounding out Celebrate Frederick’s Summer Concert Series on Sunday nights at Baker Park will be ... a ska band! How cool is that? Very cool, is the answer. Taking from bands like The Pietasters, Bumpin Uglies, Jah Works and the Scotch Bonnets, The Players Band will be a fun way to bid adieu to summer 2023 when it comes to live music in Frederick. Besides: It’s free! It’s Baker Park! And it’s ska! What more could you want?
Colin McGuire has been in and out of bands for more than 20 years and also helps produce concerts in and around Frederick. His work has appeared in Alternative Press magazine, PopMatters and 72 Hours, among other outlets. He is convinced that the difference between being in a band and being in a romantic relationship is less than minimal. Contact him at mcguire.colin@gmail.com.
